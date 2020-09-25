Quebec Championship Finals at H3R Sunday

Trois-Rivieres, QC - This Sunday (Sept. 27) the Quebec Jockey Club hosts the Quebec Championship Finals with eight events for two and three-year-old harness racing trotters and pacers at the Hippodrome 3R.

It is the richest day of racing in all of Quebec with purses on the 12-race program totaling more than $500,000. The Future Stars Series Finals for two-year-old's each race for a purse of $55,000 while the Breeders Trophy Series Finals for three-year-old's race for $65,000 each.

Adding to the race program is the return of world class drivers Sylvain Filion and Louis-Philippe Roy to their home track. Sylvain Filion will compete in nine of the twelve races presented, including five finals, Louis-Philippe Roy in ten of the twelve races and six of the finals. No doubt they come to spice up and enhance the quality of the show offered with their presence.

Here is a brief synopsis of the eight championship finals Sunday.

2YO Filly Trot Final - With only four entered, this race will be non-wagering, held after the 1st race. Also, the race is non-wagering because of Mag N Lady (Royalty For Life ). She starts from post one, has swept all three legs of the series, and last week became the first two-year-old filly to trot under two minutes in the history of H3R with a track record 1:59.2 mile for trainer-driver Jean Francios Maquire.

2YO Colt Trot Final - 3rd race - Kinnder Dangerzone ( Northern Escort ) is the colt to beat. Has swept all three legs of the series with ease for driver Pierre-Luc Roy and owner, trainer, breeder Denitza Petrova. Hall Win (Angus Hall) in post two has a win in the series when not going against Kinnder Dangerzone. He will be driven by Pierre-Luc's younger brother, Louis-Philippe Roy.

2YO Filly Pace Final - 7th race - Sylvain Filion has come back home to H3R to drive dad's horses (Yves) and he is aboard Celia Bayama ( Bettor's Delight ), who ships back to H3R after taking lifetime mark at Mohawk Park with 1:54 score in Grassroots action. She has won three of her last four starts. CL Sportsexteme ( Sportswriter ) has been very sharp with Jonathan Lachance in the sulky.

2YO Colt Pace Final - 9th race - Yves Filion's coupled entry of Cadillac Bayama (Sylvain drives) and Colonel Bayama (Yves drives) looms way over this field. Cadillac Bayama won two legs of the series and has been super competitive in the Grassroots, race timed last week in 1:52. Colonel Bayama just won in series and they will take on contenders YS Do It Right (Louis-Philippe Roy) and The Light Speed (Pascal Berube).

3YO Filly Trot Final - 2nd race - Another Denitza Petrova standout is Kinnder High Class (post 3). Filly by Royalty For Life won two legs of the series and last week scored lifetime best 2:00 win against older trotters. Rivals include HP Starlette (post 6) and Lindas Pride (post 7).

3YO Colt Trot Final - 6th race - Kenogami Coco ( Wheeling N Dealin ) ships back to H3R after scoring two impressive wins in the Grassroots at Mohawk Park, the fastest in 1:56.2. Last year's 2yo winner, Babidibou, who was last year's champion has also been very sharp and Frido PV is also a decent contender.

3YO Filly Pace Final - 10th race - Tough call here as last year's champion, Acaena De Chakrika ( Sunshine Beach) takes on Streakazana ( Western Paradise ). Streakazana is on an impressive three-race winning streak, beating Acaena De Chakrika last week. Two top fillies plus Zar E IP ( Up The Credit ) will make this a tough race.

3YO Colt Pace Final - 11th race - Saving the best for last. Eclat De Rire (Leader Bayama) is the defending 2019 champion and just made it to the final. Stablemate/entry Retour Au Jeu ( He's Watching) is the sharper of the two, having won three of his last four starts, the fastest a lifetime mark of 1:54.2. Mickeymaksomespeed ( Mickey Hanover) just popped at H3R in 1:54.2 and has won three of his last four starts. Whitecookie (Windfall Blue Chip) and HP I Got To Play ( Shadow Play ) are also contenders in this tough field.

First race post time on Sunday is 1:00 pm.

Track Notes: Live racing takes place Friday at H3R with first race post time at 4:00 pm. Four former Quebec Series Champions, with a total of eight titles among them, are competing. They are Capteur De Reve (Fri post six in race four), the only trotter to win 4 championships -- 2016 2TC/G, 2017 3TC/G, 2018 4-5TH/G, 2019 4+T/HG; Precieuse CC (post four race four) 2017 2TF, 2018 3TF; Holiday Party (race six post three) 2016 3TC/G, and Stock (race seven post three) 2017 2PC/G. For a free race program, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.