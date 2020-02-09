Queen Bee Bardon to get back on track

by Jonny Turner

Speedy Ashburton mare Queen Bee Bardon will be out to get her season back on track in today’s Hororata Cup at Methven.

The Ben Waldron trained pacer started this term off in good style, before a blood complaint saw her form drop away.

Queen Bee Bardon ran top four placings behind top tier pacers Amazing Dream and Gran Chico, before going a creditable race when tiring late after doing a power of week in Wainui Creek’s Southern Mares Classic on Show Day at Addington.

It was not until her head-scratching last in the Ashburton Cup that Waldron was forced to go back to the drawing board with his 7yr-old.

The trainer has got on top of Queen Bee Bardon’s issues and she is ready to start working on resurrecting her form line in today’s 3000m feature.

“She had been disappointing, because she did come up really well in the early part of the spring and we were really happy with where she was at,” Waldron said.

“Her blood was all over the place after Cup Week, but she is much better now.”

Queen Bee Bardon has been known as a sit-sprinter for much of her career, but has been seen doing more work in her races recently.

That is not likely to continue today from her 20m backmark, but it will further in to her campaign.

“She is a very strong horse and there is no reason she couldn’t muscle up a bit,” Waldron said.

“But, tomorrow I would be inclined to be a bit cautious.”

“It’s her first run back for a while.”

“But. as a rule she can definitely work.”

Queen Bee Bardon won a workout at Methven last week ahead of her return from 20m alongside leading race contender Baltimore Jack.

The pair give two of the other key players in the race, Hayden’s Meddle and Jay Tee Tyron, a 10m head start.

Waldron lines his blueblood trotter One Over Dover up in the following event at Methven today.

The 8yr-old went a sound race for fourth in his last start at Orari, after disappointing on the recent Blenheim circuit.

“You wouldn’t want to play poker with him, he would have another set of cards under his seat,” Waldron said.

“He is probably another one that has been a wee bit off colour.

“We were really confident with him ahead of Blenheim and he went up there and went awful.

“It was a bit of a shock to us, because he trialled super.”

“We have just changed his work pattern a bit since then and he seems to be staying up better.”

Waldron also starts Fletch in race 6.

He also went a creditable race for sixth in his last start at Orari.

“Blair said he will win one, but whether it is on Sunday I don’t know,” Waldron said.

“But that was pretty encouraging, because nobody knows more than him.”

The 8yr-old will be having his third start for Waldron after transferring from Colin deFilippi’s stable to take advantage of the Ashburton trainer’s water walker.

“He is a funny wee horse, he has had a few wee injury problems.”

“That is why Colin decided to give him a go with us in the water.”

“He is capable enough, I think.”

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ