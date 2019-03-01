Day At The Track

Queensland Team Teal edging towards 10K

05:36 AM 01 Mar 2019 NZDT
Narissa McMullen,Harness racing
Narissa McMullen & Team Teal adding another $200 for the campaign at Albion Park last week
Dan Costello photo

Queensland reinswomen continue to play their part in the 2019 National Team Teal campaign, with the grand total raised surpassing $8000 following last night's Redcliffe meeting.

The annual Team Teal campaign sees reinswomen from across the country don teal coloured pants, with every race win securing vital funds for the Women's Cancer Foundation in its fight against Ovarian and other gynaecological cancers.  

The Queensland campaign is supported by Racing Queensland, Albion Park Harness Racing Club, Redcliffe Harness Racing Club and TAB, with $200 donated each time a Queensland reinswoman crosses the line first. 

National leader Narissa McMullen brought up her 17th win of the campaign in Race 9 behind the Ron Sallis-trained Golden Year, taking her personal Team Teal tally to $3400. 

She leads the Queensland contingent of female drivers by $1400, with fellow ambassador Kylie Rasmussen sitting on 10 wins ($2000).

Team teal merchandise is available at both Albion Park and Redcliffe. To make a donation, visit the Team Teal website: https://teamteal.blackbaud-sites.com/

Racing Queensland

