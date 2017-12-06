Day At The Track

Brisbane man faces match fixing, fraud charges

04:34 PM 06 Dec 2017 NZDT
A man has been charged over allegations of harness race match-fixing in Brisbane and Adelaide.
A 69-year-old Brisbane man has been charged over allegations of harness racing match-fixing.

Police say the man rigged the outcome of harness races at Albion Park in Brisbane and Globe Derby Park in Adelaide, and fraudulently purchased harness racing horses while disqualified from any involvement in racing.

The Redcliffe man was charged on Wednesday with match-fixing, fraud and receiving tainted property, and will appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on January 8.

He is the fourth person to be charged with match-fixing offences as part of a joint investigation by the Queensland Racing Crime Squad and the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.

