Queensland pacers headed overseas

A number of talented Queensland pacers are due to fly out today (Monday).

And for the third straight year, the Redcliffe Gold Cup winner is on board and bound for North America.

The Bill Crosby trained Constantlysideways has been sold and will do his future racing in the United States.

Constantlysideways joins Kept Under Wraps and Five Card Draw as previous winners of the Redcliffe feature before heading to North America.

A winner of 22 races from 93 starts, the Village Jasper gelding has been a standout performer in the Sunshine State for many seasons now.

He has banked more than $175,000 for his connections.

His most recent victory came via the Gr.3 $30,540 Moreton Bay Regional Council Redcliffe Gold Cup back on June 8.

Constantlysideways was raced by Crosby and Jonathon Munt.

Also headed stateside is Three Of The Best, a talented performer from the stables of Shannon Price and Scott Miller.

The Mach Three four-year-old won 11 of his 35 starts while banking more than $115,000 in stakes.

A graduate of the Australian Pacing Gold Yearling Sales from the Sydney section, Three Of The Best won the 2017 APHRC Members Cup while being placed in the Gr.1 NSW Breeders Challenge 2yo Final behind Conviction in a time of 1:53.5 at TABCORP Park, Menangle.

And joining Constantlysideways and Three Of The Best on the flight is Bronski Mackenzie, a regally bred three-year-old filly.

A daughter of Mach Three from the great producing and classic winning Fake Left mare Bronski Gorgeous, Bronski Mackenzie ranks as a half-sister to Major Bronski, General Bronski, Breeze On Bronski, Brigadier Bronski and Admiral Bronski.

Bronski Mackenzie has won 3 of her 25 starts to date.