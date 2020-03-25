Day At The Track

Queensland participants stood down pending tests

01:31 PM 25 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Capture.JPG

Four harness racing participants have been stood down as a precautionary measure due to potential exposure to Coronavirus.

Harness Racing NSW on Tuesday declared that a participant was found to have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

READ: Harness racing cancelled in NSW

The flow-on effect from that has directly affected participants north of the border, who are now awaiting test results now.

"The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has this afternoon stood down four Harness racing participants as a precautionary measure pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic," the QRIC statement read.

"QRIC Stewards became aware today, that a New South Wales harness driver who had driven at Penrith on Thursday night and Bathurst on Friday night had been in contact with a person who is currently awaiting test results for the Covid-19 virus.

"The New South Wales driver has been staying with a Queensland harness driver and subsequently has been in close contact with three Queensland participants.

"Acting Commissioner Mark Ainsworth said the New South Wales Harness driver has gone into immediate self -isolation, and the other three men are also considering self-isolating.

"None of the men are currently exhibiting any symptoms and Queensland Health has been providing advice to me since I became aware of the situation.

"QRIC Harness Stewards have taken the appropriate precautionary measures to protect participants and the Industry."

Reprinted with permission of Punters.com.au

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NJ's food assistance program
25-Mar-2020 08:03 AM NZDT
Racing Friday and Saturday at Cal Expo
25-Mar-2020 07:03 AM NZDT
Indiana Stakes nominations postponed
25-Mar-2020 03:03 AM NZDT
Cal Expo request to alter schedule denied
25-Mar-2020 03:03 AM NZDT
Doping scandal hits home at reeling Yonkers
24-Mar-2020 19:03 PM NZDT
Harness racing FBI Investigations & Arrests
24-Mar-2020 08:03 AM NZDT
New date for 2020 Handicapping Championship
24-Mar-2020 05:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News