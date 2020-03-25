Queensland participants stood down pending tests

Four harness racing participants have been stood down as a precautionary measure due to potential exposure to Coronavirus.



Harness Racing NSW on Tuesday declared that a participant was found to have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.



The flow-on effect from that has directly affected participants north of the border, who are now awaiting test results now.



"The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has this afternoon stood down four Harness racing participants as a precautionary measure pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic," the QRIC statement read.



"QRIC Stewards became aware today, that a New South Wales harness driver who had driven at Penrith on Thursday night and Bathurst on Friday night had been in contact with a person who is currently awaiting test results for the Covid-19 virus.



"The New South Wales driver has been staying with a Queensland harness driver and subsequently has been in close contact with three Queensland participants.



"Acting Commissioner Mark Ainsworth said the New South Wales Harness driver has gone into immediate self -isolation, and the other three men are also considering self-isolating.



"None of the men are currently exhibiting any symptoms and Queensland Health has been providing advice to me since I became aware of the situation.



"QRIC Harness Stewards have taken the appropriate precautionary measures to protect participants and the Industry."

Reprinted with permission of Punters.com.au