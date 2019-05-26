Queer Fish wins Gr. II Sweden Cup

Queer Fish (10g Varenne -Gambari-Victory Dream) rallied late to win the Sweden Cup Final (600,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, nine starters) for harness racing reinsman Ulf Eriksson and trainer Magnus Traff.

Stall Traff HB, Lindqvist and Andersson own the winner that now has earnings of 3,515,700SEK with 29 career wins in 88 starts.

Race time was 1.09.7kr that is a career best. He was third in his elimination heat and was off at 47.46/1 odds in the final.

Chief Orlando (6m Orlando Vici ) was second for Bjorn Goop after being second in his elim and pacesetter Cyber Lane (6g Raja Mirchi) was third after winning his elim (the first) timed in 1.10.9kr and defeating the pair that finished ahead of him in the final.

The Sweden Cup elims (each for 100,000SEK first prize) went to the aforementioned Cyber Lane as 5/10 favorite defeating Chief Orlando and Queer Fish timed in 1.10.9kr; to 3.6/1 Dante Boko (9g Going Kronos ) in elim 2 for Adrian Kolgjini timed in 1.10.7 over Coquin Bebe (7m Rancho Gede ) and Ua Huka

(6f Muscle Yankee ); and in the third elim to 10/1 Lexus Dream (5g Lexus Font ) with Ari Moilanen up defeating Pastore Bob (6g From Above ) and Arazi Boko (12g Varenne ).

In the early part of today’s program was the Lady Snarts for the fast class mares (250,000SEK first prize, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starts) that was won by El Fitzgerald (5f EL Miko -EL Miss Courtney-Andover Hall) reined by Olli Koivunen for trainer Timo Nurmos .

She was clocked in 1.10.7kr in defeating Peace Of Mind (10f Uronomentro ) and Elite du Ruel (5f Timoko ).

The World Drivers Championship continued with a single race (100,000SEK first money, 1640 meters autostart) that went to 1.12kr timed Deep Pockets (4g Ready Cash -Bloom Boko-Cantab Hall) with Rick Ebbinge driving for trainer Svante Bath. Ferry Boko was second for reinsman Michael Nimczyk and third home was Mellby Fantom with Mika Forss aboard.