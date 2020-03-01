Quick turnaround for Sweet Lizzie

by Jonny Turner

A quick turnaround is not set to worry Southland filly Sweet Lizzie in the group 3 Leonard Memorial Stakes at Addington on Sunday.

The Sweet Lou 2yr-old went a great race on debut when working around the field to run second to rival Town Echo two weeks ago.

Trainer Tony Stratford left Christchurch rapt with Sweet Lizzie’s effort.

“It was a terrific run, really, we were stoked with the run.”

“She is a pretty serious horse, I think.”

Stratford took Sweet Lizzie back to Southland after her second placing and had no intentions of returning to Addington this week.

But her progression through her first start and the chance to race just seven other rivals changed the trainer’s mind.

“I took her home and was originally going to take her to the 2yr-old race at Northern Southland next,” Stratford said.

“But they were going to run the Cheviot race with just six in it and she had come through the last run very well.”

“The travel back up to Christchurch won’t worry her, her owner took her up last week on her own in a trailer float and she didn’t turn a hair.”

Sweet Lizzie was green in the straight when running to within two and a quarter lengths of Town Echo.

The filly, who will start from barrier 3 for driver Blair Orange, is still learning about racing, so is likely to be green again this week.

“She is green and she will still run around a wee bit,” Stratford said.

“It is just the fact she hasn’t really been with other horses.”

“Down here every time she has had a workout or a trial she has basically been with one or two others.”

“She will come out of it, she will still be green on Sunday, but she has certainly improved out of sight.”

Town Echo is undoubtedly the filly to beat in Sunday’s 2000m feature.

Though the Art Major pacer and trainer-driver Matt Anderson face a much different challenge to their previous start, where they beat six of the seven rivals they meet in the Leonard Memorial.

Town Echo has drawn the outside of the front line in barrier 8.

That wide draw may not be enough to stop the filly if her trials and workouts are anything to go by.

Boora, who trailed Town Echo throughout their last start, starts from barrier 2 alongside Sweet Lizzie.

Dadndave will attempt to make it back to back cup wins in Sunday’s Cheviot Cup.

The Tim Trathen trained pacer ran his rivals off their feet in last month’s group 3 Invercargill Cup.

Dadndave starts from a 20m handicap in the 2600m feature alongside Homebush Lad, Sweet Mary and Stars Tonight.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ