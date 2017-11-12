Quicksilvercandy A wins 20th; Monti five

Batavia, NY---The $125,000 finals of the Claiming Championship Series (CCS) that highlighted the harness racing card at Batavia Downs on Saturday night (Nov. 11) produced some impressive efforts on the track from both man and beast and one of them now tops the sport once again.

Quicksilvercandy A who came into the night tied with Safe From Terror for the most wins in North America this year with 19, reclaimed her previously lone spot at the top by winning the $20,000 final for $5,000-$7,500 claiming fillies and mares by a nose over her stablemate Kaitlyn Rae.

Quicksilvercandy A (Drew Monti) took a two-hole trip behind Kaitlyn Rae (Larry Stalbaum) to the top of the stretch when she dropped into the passing lane and out-paced the leader to the wire, winning by a mere nose in 1:57.

It was the 20th win of the year for Quicksilvercandy A ($2.10) and 61st of her stellar career. The winner's share of the purse pushed her 2017 earnings to $106,694 for owner Larry Stalbaum. North America's leading percentage trainer Kim Asher trains Quicksilvercandy A.

Monti had a total of five winners on the program including two more legs of the CCS.

In the $20,000 CCS final for $7,500-$10,000 claiming trotters, Chelseas Chance went wire to wire in impressive style to win easily in 1:59. It was the sixth win of the year for the 6-year-old Kadabra mare that is owned by James Caradori and trained by Carl Monti.

Monti also won the $15,000 CCS final for $4,000 claiming horses and geldings with Donegal Jim who sat third the whole mile before tipping wide off the last turn and pacing by the pace-setting One Chaser (Ray Fisher Jr.) to win by a length in 1:56.4 for owner/trainer Tessa Roland.

Lucky McTrucky (1:54, $20.40) and I'm So Handsome (1:54.1, $11.00) rounded out the quintuple-win night for Monti.

In the $20,000 CCS final for $5,000 to $6,000 pacing horses and geldings, Kings Treasure (Billy Davis Jr.) pulled at the three-quarters and powered home to a one-length victory in 1:56.1. Kings Treasure ($4.30) is owned by the Resilient Racing Stable and is trained by Rose Russo.

The $15,000 CCS final for $4,000 to $5,000 claiming trotters went to Ellen's Streak (Larry Stalbaum) as she went coast to coast from post one in 2:01.1. Ellen's Streak (3.70) is owned by her driver and trained by Kim Asher.

The $20,000 CCS final for $8,000 to $10,000 claiming pacers was won by Rock The Dream (Ray Fisher Jr.) in wire to wire fashion in 1:55.1, with a sparkling :27.3 final quarter. Rock The Dream ($2.40) is owned by Benjamin Ortiz and trained by Frank Mastrodonato.

The last $15,000 CCS final was for $4,000 claiming fillies and mares and it went to Fox Valley Lena (Ray Fisher Jr.) who led at every station before stopping the clock at 1:58.1. It was the 13th win of the year for Fox Valley Lena who is owned by David Bratt and trained by Russell Bratt.

In the weekly featured $10,000 Open Handicap Pace, Fireyourguns (Mike Caprio) looked in mid-season form for his last start of the year, leading at every station before holding off strong late charges by Focus Power (Drew Monti) and Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum) to hang on to a head advantage in 1:54.

It was the seventh win of the year and 55th lifetime victory for Fireyourguns ($4.60) and owners Jennifer and Robert Lowe and Terrence Mc Clory, who also trains the winner.

The Downs dash driving race remains a developing metric with the top spot getting tighter after Saturday's action. Larry Stalbaum is still in the lead with 103 wins, but on the strength of his five-win performance, Drew Monti is now only one win behind with 102. Ray Fisher Jr. who also had a good night by winning three races, now sits in third with 98 wins.

Racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Nov. 15) with post time for the first race set at 5 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs