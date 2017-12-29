Feature €95,000 Prix de Chateau Chinon

December 28, 2017 - Today’s harness racing Quinte+ was the Prix de Salvanhac (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 16 European starters) at Paris-Vincennes and the 1.13.5kr timed winner was 9/10 favorite Bauloise Haufor (6f Kool du Caux -Hotesse des Pres) reined by Charles J. Bigeon. Christian Bigeon is the winning breeder/owner/trainer of this now 10 time winner in 30 career appearances. 9/1 Trinity Zet (6f SJs Photo -Kleo Zet) was second for Eric Raffin, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. 21/1 Romi Mms (7f Turbo Sund -Goldy LB) held third for Franck Nivard, Philippe Billard and owner Mitja Slavic. 29/1 Reine du Zack (7f Zinzan Brooke Tur ) was fourth for Marco Smorgon and 6.7/1 Easytowin (6f Offshore Dream ) landed the fifth spot for Bjorn Goop and trainer Dion P. Tesselaar.

Cleangame (5g Ouragon de Celland -Red Bell) won the Prix de Compiegne (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) timed in a quick 1.12.4kr for a seven length verdict. Bjorn Goop drove the 6.1/1 winner for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner J-M Rancoule to his 10th career win in 22 starters. 22/1 Captain Sparrow (5m Ready Cash -0Holly du Locton) was second for Franck Ouvrie and 2.6/1 Colonel (5g Goetmals Wood ) with J-M Bazire aboard took third.

The undercard’s Prix de Juvignac (purse €35,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) produced a 24/1 victory for 1.16.5kr timed Dora les Jarriais (4f Love You -Karina Jet) reined by Mario Van Dooyeweerd for owner Claudia Platvoet, and bred by her legendary father Heinrick Platvoet, once a top breeder in Germany. 2.9/1 Dornella de Janze (4f Un Amour d’Haufor -Ornella Mesloise) was second for Christian Bigeon, also owner/trainer. 2.7/1 Downing Street (4f Orlando Vici -Ultramine) was third for Pierre Levesque.

The featured event on the Thursday Paris-Vincennes card was the Gr. III Prix de Chateau Chinon (purse €95,000, 2700 meters, 15 starters, three year olds) and 35/1 Viscarda Jet (3f Pine Chip -Nive’s Jet) held on by the nose for Bjorn Goop driving for trainer Paolo Romanelli and owner Pemigio de Fenza. 10/1 Classic Connection (3m Love You -Cry’s Dream) was a rallying second from the back driven by Franck Nivard for Yves Boireau, who trains for owner/breeder Jean Pierre Dubois. 6.5/1 Elegantissime (3f Ready Cash -Ivre de Victoire) was third for Yoann Lebourgeois. Philippe Allaire trains this one for Frederic Sauque. Even-money favorite Express Jet (3m Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) held fourth for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and Ecurie Opale. 17/1 Voltaire Gifont (3m Quaker Jet -Realm Of Fancy) was fifth for Pietro Gubellini, trainer Cristian Rizzo and Mme. Caterina Ballini. Race time was 1.13.7kr off rated fractions.

Thomas H. Hicks