Quinte+ Prix Rethel at Vincennes

January 28, 2019 - Monday’s Q+ was the Prix Rethel at Vincennes (purse 39,000€, 2850 meters, 18 European starters, harness racing seven year old mares) and 5.3/1 odds Crescendis (7f Querido de Blary -Libertatis) reined by trainer Jean Francois Senet for breeder/owner Thierry de Wazieres.

The mare opened a huge lead in the lane and was timed in 1.14.2kr off evenly rated fractions.

14/1 Croma du Guibel (7f Infant du Bossis ) took second for Eric Raffin ahead of third finishing 2.4/1 favorite Kash Broda (7f Ready Cash ) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Peter Untersteiner.

3.9/1 Chira Julry with Adrien Lamy up and 25/1 Terrible GSO and teamster Francois Lagadeuc completed the top five.

The Q+ exact order payoff for a 2€ wager was 4,981.80€.

There was over 2.8€ million bet on this Q+.

Crescendis

Paris-Turf TV - Crescendis

Three year old females contested the monte Prix de Lezignan (purse 33,000€, 200 meters, 14 monte three year old fillies) with the 1.18.5kr timed victory to 3.7/1 Grandissima (3f Viking du Val -Bellisima Love) reined by Mathilde Collet for trainer Stephane Meunier and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

This filly was anrna at the Friday evening Arqana-Trot Sale.

18/1 Gimhagine Noblesse (3f Roi Vert ) was second for jockey Arthur Rebeche and 2.3/1 favorite Girlissime (3f Bird Parker -Ivre de Victoire) was third for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Philippe Allaire.

Grandissima

Four year old males contested the Prix d’Issoire (purse 35,000€, 2700 meters, 15 European starters) this afternoon with victory earned by the 2.7/1 Zakk Wise (4m Equinox Bi -Soranity Wise) with Jean Michel Bazire driving for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.

Race time was 1.16.2kr. 28/1 Zar Ross (4m Andover Hall -Armbro Artisan) was second for trainer/driver Andrea Guzzinati, ahead of 2.2/1 favorite Zaire Wise As (4m Maharajah -Southwind Pamona) with trainer Gocciadoro the reinsman.

Fourth was Fakir de Val (4m Vanishing Point ) handled by breeder/owner/trainer Eric Lambertz.

Zakk Wise

Five year old females battled in the Prix de Chevilly (purse 35,000€, 2700 meters, 13 starters) with the 1.16kr timed victory going to 3.3/1 Ellora du Cedre (5f Ludo de Castelle ) for David Thomain and trainer J.P. Thomain, her third career win in 18 starts.

2.1/1 Elite San Leander (5f Oiseau de Feux ) was next for J-M Bazire in a noses apart photo and third went to 13/1 Egerie Quesnot (5f Sam Bourbon ) teamed with Franck Nivard.

Ellora du Cedre (inside)

On the weekend note in Paris were a few races worth mentioning.

On January 26th at Kalmar 6/1 Speedy Foxy Vicane (10f Chouchou des Dames -Speedy Vicane) won the V75 Gold raced over 2140 meters autostart with 200,000SEK to the winner.

The now 16 time winner in 61 starts for 2,146,000SEK earned, was driven by Kin Eriksson for trainer/owner David Kallgren.

34/1 Elliot Coger and 2.9/1 Jairo trailed the winner.

Race time was 1.12.9kr.

On the same card the V75 Silver (150,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart) saw 2.1/1 Global Trust (6g Yankee Glide -Refuse to Lose- Conway Hall ) score in 1.11.2kr with Jorma Kontio up for trainer Timo Nurmos.

He scored for the 11th time in 23 life starts, to defeat 9/2 Master Crowe (9m Conway Hall -Somack- Mack Lobell ), the half-brother to Commander Crowe, and 40/1 Te Quiero Giff (9m Donato Hanover –Miss Eleonora- Enjoy Lavec .

Two days earlier at Aby in a 2140 meter cobtest worth 40,000SEK to the winner, the Jerry Riordan trained, Team Snyder AB owned, Zanzibar Effe (4f Donato Hanover -Etna Sec- Viking Kronos ) scored at 24.9/1 for Christoffer Eriksson timed in 1.15.2kr.

This was the second life win for this mare in 10 starts.

The Riordan trainee and 31/1 Zima Axe (4f Love You -Roni Axe- Ready Cash ) was second for Carl Johan Jepson.

The winner’s dam, Etna Sec, has produced Nesta Effe (1,035,987€ career earnings) and Oibambam Effe (301,279€ earned).

Thomas H. Hicks