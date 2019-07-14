Day At The Track

Evident Beauty strong in Del Miller Memorial

12:59 PM 14 Jul 2019 NZST
Evident Beauty, harness raqcing
Evident Beauty equaled her lifetime mark of 1:52.3 in the first division of the Del Miller Memorial.
Lisa Photo

East Rutherford, NJ -- Heavy public choice Evident Beauty marched to the front for harness racing driver David Miller and never looked back, scoring in the first of two $124,000 divisions of the Del Miller Memorial for 3-year-old trotting fillies at The Meadowlands on Saturday night (July 13).

The New Jersey-bred daughter of Trixton stopped the timer in 1:52.3, equaling her lifetime best.

Evident Beauty, trained by Richard "Nifty" Norman for owners Melvin Hartman, Little E LLC and RAW Equine, displaced Beautiful Sin from the lead at the :28.3 opening quarter. From there a soft :57.3 half gave the 1-5 favorite the confidence she would need. Cloud Nine Fashion and Tim Tetrick made a strong coverless challenge at the half and looked on the verge of going by the favorite through three-quarters timed in 1:25.3.

But once into the homestretch, Evident Beauty was driven by Miller and found her best stride to turn back Cloud Nine Fashion with a :27 final quarter.

Miss Trixton finished third behind the winner, who returned $2.40 as the prohibitive favorite.

"I felt pretty confident," Miller said after the second-half duel. "My mare held strong."

by Jay Bergman, Meadowlands Media

