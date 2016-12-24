Elrama N rises for three-peat in feature

08:45 PM 24 Dec 2016 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Elrama N
Elrama N, now a 23-time winner
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, N.J. -- Another step up, another convincing win. Betty Tauber's Elrama N ($3.20) rose to the occasion in Friday (December 23) evening's harness racing featured $15,500 top-level conditioned pace at The Meadowlands, using a strong first-over push through the far turn to reel off his third win in a row.
 
Brett Miller was unhurried early on with the 7-year-old Elsu gelding, settling in fourth as Alberto Contador N (Jim Marohn, Jr.) and Rufo (Drew Monti) alternated on the lead through early splits of :27.2 and :55.4. At race's midpoint, Elrama N began his first-over ascent, charging boldly after Rufo, forcing a :28.3 third quarter, and pushing to the fore at head-stretch. After putting away Rufo, Elrama N edged clear of a brief bid from the second-over Windsun Stetson (Joe Bongiorno) and ultimately held sway by three-quarters of a length for a 1:51.4 score. El Bloombito (John Campbell) rallied down the grandstand side off third-over cover to narrowly take second over Alberto Contador N, who held third from his pocket trip.
 
Michael Russo trains Elrama N, now a 23-time winner. For Miller, the driving win was one of five on the program.
 
The early 20¢ Jackpot High Five was captured again in the night's fifth race, as 130-1 shot Miramontman (Steve Smith) sustained late gains to take fourth behind the favored trio of Toatsmygoats ($10.60, Andy Miller), Pansformative (2-1, Bongiorno), and Hugh Hefner N (2-1, Marohn) to spur a $5,834.08 score. UF Larry Alltheway (9-1, Tyler Smith) rounded out the 8-7-2-10-9 combination. The late Jackpot High Five will see $10,891.52 carry over to Thursday's card.
 
Total handle for the 13-race program was $2,868,800.
 
Live racing returns to the Big M with a 10-race card on Thursday (December 29), and programs on Friday (December 30) and Saturday (December 31) evenings to round out the 2016 season. Post time each night is 7:15 p.m. Eastern.
 
by James Witherite, Meadowlands
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Elrama N rises for three-peat in feature
24-Dec-2016 20:12 PM NZDT
Big M hosts New Year's party for horsemen
24-Dec-2016 13:12 PM NZDT
Latest Desire widest & fastest in feature
24-Dec-2016 12:12 PM NZDT
82nd birthday celebrated with a jog
24-Dec-2016 10:12 AM NZDT
SOANY & Yonkers to sponsor Dan Patch Cocktail Party
24-Dec-2016 08:12 AM NZDT
USHWA Rising Star Award to Marcus Miller
24-Dec-2016 03:12 AM NZDT
Truth and Liberty sweeps to feature win
23-Dec-2016 18:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News