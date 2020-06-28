Day At The Track

Trotter of the Year resumed winning ways

10:59 AM 28 Jun 2020 NZST
Rich And Miserable, harness racing
Rich And Miserable seen here beating Hannelore Hanover in 2019
Curtis Salonick Photo

WILKES-BARRE PA - Rich And Miserable, the 2019 Trotter of the Year at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, returned to northeast Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon and immediately resumed his winning ways, posting a 1:52.4 victory over a good harness racing track in the $20,000 winners-over contest.

Driver Tyler Buter wound up in third early with the gelded son of Explosive Matter as favored Obrigado put up hot early fractions of :26.4 and :55.2, not having to move outside until approaching the 1:23.3 three-quarters.

Rich And Miserable quickly got in gear and went by the leader fairly easily for his 17th win in 49 lifetime starts, good for $417,922.

Todd Buter trains the successful trotter for Buter Farm Inc., Lynette Buter, and William and Carol Fuhs.

Rich And Miserable

Like Rich And Miserable, Turbo Hill was a 12-time winner in 2019, and like that trotter the son of American Ideal won the feature on his gait on the Saturday Pocono program.

Boosting his lifetime bankroll to $207,145, Turbo Hill raced in the pocket, went to the Pocono Pike to gain the stretch lead, then held off a closing Skyway Quinton to his left to post a 1:50.3 victory in the $17,200 contest for owner Tom Hill.

Turbo Hill

Trainer Jennifer Bongiorno rang up her third victory on the card, and George Napolitano Jr. visited the winners circle (he's actually doing that even though there is currently no ceremony, with no fans) for the fifth time on the card.

PHHA / Pocono

