Ricky Macomber, Jr. scores 3,000th victory

Pompano Beach, FL...January 10, 2017... Richard Macomber, Jr ., scored his milestone 3,000th harness racing driving victory on Tuesday night (January 10) at Pompano Park .

The 46 year-old Macomber did it in style as he got his milestone victory with Ruddy Rusty in Pompano Park's 8th race, that seven year-old chestnut son of SJ's Caviar stopping the timer in a lifetime best 1:53.4

Trained by Ricky's wife, Jamie, Ruddy Rusty, owned by Kelly Ford of Campbell Hall, N.Y., clocked panels of :28, :55.4 and 1:24.2 before romping home unscathed with a nine length win.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., "Ricky" grew up in Florida and followed his famous father, Richard Macomber, Sr., in the sport and, after 10 qualifying starts in 1996, began his career in earnest in 1997, winning the first of his 43 wins in his rookie season with Light Source at Hoosier Park on May 17 of that year.

His first of three stakes wins that year came two weeks later as that same pacer, Light Source, won the $25,000 Late Closer at Hoosier Park.

He would wind up that season with purse earnings of $407,921.

His first million dollar season came in 2003 when he drove 152 winners while piling up $1,012,580 in earnings.

In 2007, Macomber won 257 races and almost $1.8 million in purses, including a victory in the $200,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes two year-old filly pace with the Joe Seekman trained Beachy Girl.

After a successful 2008 season where he garnered another $1.68 million in purses for his owners, the talented Macomber caught the eye of Ron Burke and Ricky won several stakes in 2009 with the likes of High Speed Life, Joe Cat and Miss Sweetness, to name a few.

He concluded that season with 310 wins and almost $2.8 million in purse earnings.

In 2010, Macomber won another $2.8 million in purses--the highlight being in the Indiana Pacing Derby with the grand pacer Won The West.

Dream Kid and Go On BB were among the campaigners that led Macomber to yet another $2.8 million year in 2011 while the next year, 2012, trainers Alvin Miller, John Merkel and Joe Seekman--besides Burke--benefitted from the driving services of Ricky Macomber, Jr.

In 2013, Rose Run Parker provided the stakes power by winning a $200,000 ISS Gold event. The Wilber Eash trained Bluehourpower did the same in his $200,000 Gold Final.

The next year, Ricky reined the Burke trained Rose Run Parker to several ISS wins, including the $200,000 final.

In 2015, the grand trotting filly Hannalore Hanover enjoyed the services of Ricky Macomber as she won the $220,000 ISS Super event that semester and that success carried over to the 2016 season as she won the MV Distaff at Miami Valley.

Macomber finished that 2016 season with 206 wins and more than $2.6 million in purse earnings, pushing Ricky over the $30,000,000 mark in purses and leaving him just seven wins shy of 3,000.

Macomber credits his father, Richard Macomber, Sr., with his success, along with the many owners and trainers that have given him the opportunity to succeed.

"Dad taught me so much," he said. "He never took a shortcut when it came to taking care of horses or training them. Had it not been for him, I know that I would not have had the success that we are blessed with today.

"My mom, Carol, was always encouraging me, too...every step of the way. My dad is not here with us but I am so happy that mom was here to witness this milestone.

"I am also blessed to have a wonderful and very talented wife, Jamie, and two great sons, Aubrey and Nate--a wonderful family that keep me motivated to do the best I can do every minute of every day!"

By the way, there were many celebrants enjoying Macomber's milestone win--the mutual being $4.40.

