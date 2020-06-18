RIU seeking a 10-year disqualification

A high profile harness racing trainer has admitted three racing charges following a dramatic raid of his property, but claims he is innocent of an allegation that could see him banned for a decade.

Canterbury-based Nigel McGrath has pleaded guilty to attempting to administer a prohibited substance on a raceday, refusing to supply information to a racecourse inspector and obstructing a racecourse inspector during an investigation.

The dispute of facts and crux of the case surrounds the substance of what was or was about to be administered to the horse when the raid was undertaken on March 13 this year.

McGrath has admitted breaking racing's "one clear day" rule - a charge of orally administering a horse with a legal substance (Air Support, a herbal product intended to aid a horse's respiratory function) within 24 hours of a race. But he has denied a more serious allegation of "tubing" a horse to administer sodium bicarbonate (regarded as a performance enhancing substance), laid by the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU).

by Matt Kermeen

Stuff