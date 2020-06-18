Day At The Track

RIU seeking a 10-year disqualification

09:00 AM 18 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Nigel McGrath,Harness racing
Nigel McGrath
File Photo

A high profile harness racing trainer has admitted three racing charges following a dramatic raid of his property, but claims he is innocent of an allegation that could see him banned for a decade.

Canterbury-based Nigel McGrath has pleaded guilty to attempting to administer a prohibited substance on a raceday, refusing to supply information to a racecourse inspector and obstructing a racecourse inspector during an investigation.

The dispute of facts and crux of the case surrounds the substance of what was or was about to be administered to the horse when the raid was undertaken on March 13 this year.

McGrath has admitted breaking racing's "one clear day" rule - a charge of orally administering a horse with a legal substance (Air Support, a herbal product intended to aid a horse's respiratory function) within 24 hours of a race. But he has denied a more serious allegation of "tubing" a horse to administer sodium bicarbonate (regarded as a performance enhancing substance), laid by the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU).

 

Read the full story click here

by Matt Kermeen

Stuff

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Harness racing action from Illinois
18-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Horsemen thank their Association
18-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
QKS Racing and Schneider Stables are ready
18-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Reservations to attend live racing due Today
18-Jun-2020 00:06 AM NZST
Breakfast with the Babies is back
17-Jun-2020 17:06 PM NZST
$20,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 announced
17-Jun-2020 15:06 PM NZST
MGM Northfield Park welcomes fans
17-Jun-2020 14:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News