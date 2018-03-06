Rock Of Cashel joins $25,000 Trot

DOVER, Del. --- The $25,000 Open trot has a new face, Rock Of Cashel, fresh from a wire-to-wire victory on an off track at Yonkers last week. There are seven starters in this week's top trot on Tuesday (3/6) at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Jeff Rush and Joe Jannuzelli own half-million dollar winner Rock Of Cashel trained by Mark Harder. Lazurus was an upset winner in this event last Tuesday. Tim Tetrick will drive again, this time leaving from the rail. Celebrity Pegasus, owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, appears returning to top form with Art Stafford Jr. in the bike.

Mike Casalino and Dylan Davis' front-trottingTheresademoninme, handled by Jonathan Roberts, has been a fixture in this event all season. After three straight 7 posts, Chip Moore's Royal Becca J, has won two feature trots with Jack Parker Jr. handling the assignments. Also, Elysium Lindy, owned by Weaver Bruscemi, DiScala and Burke Racing escapes consecutive outside post 8 starts and should be heard from with Corey Callahan at the controls. Golden Son, with Russell Foster driving for owner John DeVito, was a strong second last week, but is burdened by the outside post in the seven-horse field.

Also on the Tuesday card is a $13,500 Winners trot Jackson's Gold, owned, trained and driven by Vic Kirby, as moved up the ranks with two convincing victories. Program favorite Broadway Promise (Tetrick) racing for Dana Parham, CC Racing and Triple D Stables and Howard Taylor and Rich Lombardo's Holiday Promise (Tony Morgan) finished a close-up second and third last week. Ed Gannon, Yannick Gingras, and Frank Canzone's Tyson (Callahan),who won three- four races last year, makes his seasonal debut in the field of nine.

Bamond Racing's Crazshana (Tetrick) drops out of the Open to a $12,000 Winners-Over, Richard Gutnick and TLP Stable's Moonlight Cocktail (Tony Morgan), Bob Shahan and the Parson's OI Love My Boss (Allan Davis) and Wisenheimer (Russell Foster) racing for Jenny Melander, a winner last week and from post 1, this time.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. An excellent selection of food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations. Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.