Miami Valley Friday action

LEBANON, OH. - Rockin Racer (Jared Finn), a lightly-raced harness racing 4-year-old Rockin Image mare, has found her best form since beginning to race at Miami Valley six weeks ago. Despite outermost post positions in full fields her last three starts, she continues to impress-including the Friday (March 23) $25,000 Mares Open Handicap, which she won in 1:52.3. In her wake were runnerup American Girl (Trace Tetrick), show finisher Firstup (Tony Hall), followed by check-getters Zoe Ellasen (Tyler Smith) and Juslikeaqueen (Jeremy Smith). The four mares that followed Rockin Racer across the finish line averaged earnings over $100,000 each in 2017.

Unraced at age two, Rockin Racer won seven of 15 starts as a sophomore while earning $57,400. In eight 2018 races she sports a 5-2-1 record and has almost doubled her career bankroll. Owned by her driver Jared Finn, in partnership with Hinshaw Homestead Darms of Iowa, Rockin Racer is conditioned by Heather Stell. Since handicappers seldom see a mare overcome continuous outside posts with front end performances, she paid $13.20 to win. The exacta kicked back a healthy $57.60, while the 50-cent trifecta returned $91.85.

The first leg of the Dr. Don Mossbarger Memorial late closing series also went postward on Friday in two divisions. Desire One (Chris Page) captured the first split in 1:53.3 by narrowly holding off Goose's Weedie (Tyler Smith) and Sumthenforthegirlz (Jeremy Smith). It was the first seasonal win for the 4-year-old Real Desire mare, resulting in a $28.00 mutuel. With longshots finishing across the board, the exacta paid $253.60 and the 50-cent trifecta $221.60. Trainer Tim Wilson co-owns Desire One with partners Wilson Racing Stable and N. P. Neff.

The second Mossbarger Memorial division, for distaff non-winners of 6 pari-mutuel races or $60,000, went to Turnitdownforwatt (Trace Tetrick) with a one length score over Sweet Brenda (Dan Noble) and Lacarmeliliana (Chris Page). Backers of the 4-year-old winning daughter of Shadyshark Hanover were rewarded with a $13.80 mutual, while those that picked the correct exacta collected $178.60. The 50-cent trifecta was worth a whopping $1,309.95.

Joe Seekman conditions Turnitdownforwatt for Gary Miller and Harry Chestnut.

Another noteworthy performance was turned in by Big Bad Jane, who won her fifth straight conditioned race and seems poised to take on the best mares in Ohio. The 4-year-old Big Bad John daughter now has 11 lifetime triumphs and earnings of $160,000. Owned by Sandra Burnett, who entrusts the driving and training to Dan Noble, Big Bad Jane's latest tally in 1:52 bested Ginger Tree Alexis (Tony Hall) and Dalianna (Tyler Smith).

Gregg Keidel