Rockin Racer is razor sharp at Miami Valley

LEBANON, OH. - Nothing seemed to bother Rockin Racer on Friday night (March 9) at Miami Valley Raceway as the harness racing 4-year-old Rockin Image mare cruised to a 1:52.2 triumph in the featured $25,000 Mares Open Pace. Rockin Racer overcame a week off, her worst post position in six 2018 starts, and a full field of ten top distaffers to record her second straight success in Ohio and fourth win in her last five starts.

Driver Jared Finn gunned his talented mare off the wings of the gate and easily gained control of the race. After reaching the quarter in a mild :28 he was able to throttle the field past the half in :56.3. Forced to pick up the pace a bit Racin Racer three-quarter station timer in 1:24.1 before closing in :28.1 to hold off all challengers by a couple lengths. Colorful Sky (Aaron Merriman) benefitted from a pocket trip throughout to finish second, while odds-on favorite Pistol Packin Mama (Trace Tetrick) could do no better than third.

The lightly raced winner has now reached the winner's circle on 11 occasions in just 21 tries. Her earnings are a whisker shy of $95,000 for owners Hinshaw Homestead Farms and partner Jared Finn, her driver.

Despite her recent successes, Rockin Racer returned $17.00 to win. The exacta returned $58.60 and the 50-cent trifecta kicked back $83.65.

A pair of second round divisions of the Herb Cover Jr. Memorial late-closing series were also contested on Friday. Just Zip It (Keith Crawford) upset the first split beating Woo's Princess (Tony Hall) and Canadian Rocker (Mike Peterson). The Cheyenne Rei sophomore filly paid $20.40 to win. Keene Santanna (Kyle Ater) swept to her second consecutive series victory in the second division, besting Honor And Obey (Chris Page). The photo camera couldn't separate Amarettigone (Tyler Smith) and Shes Gorgeous Lady (Trace Tetrick), who dead-heated for third.

The $22,500 Coven Memorial championship will be decided next Friday (March 16).

Gregg Keidel