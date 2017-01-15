Season-debuting victory for Roland N Rock

04:43 PM 15 Jan 2017 NZDT
Roland N Rock
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, January 14, 2017- Roland N Rock and harness racing driver Jordan Stratton launched a decisive backside move Saturday night, winning Yonkers Raceway's $45,000 Open Handicap Pace.

Away fourth-from assigned post position No. 2-among the half-dozen, Roland N Rock watched as 11-10 choice Limelight Beach (George Brennan) made the lead around P H Supercam (Jason Bartlett).

Early intervals of :27.1 and a flat 57 seconds should have served the leader well, but alas, nope.

Roland N Rock moved at the leader by the 1:25.1 three-quarters, meeting no pushback whatsoever. 'Roland' opened a length-and-a-half lead into the lane, then held off the rival he dragged in-a last-early Blood Brother (Scott Zeron)-by a neck in 1:53.1.

P H Supercam was a trapped third, with Sports Bettor (Dan Dube) and Somewhere Fancy (Matt Kakaley) rounding out the payees. Limelight Beach retreated to last.

For second choice Roland N Rock, a now-5-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding co-owned by Connie & Duane Roland trained by Rob Harmon, it was a season-debuting victory and it was win 39 from 71 lifetime starts. The exacta paid $57, with the triple returning $319.50.

Saturday's Pick 5 wager did not get hit, so Sunday's gimmick begins with a double-carryover of $6,426.84 (50-cent base wager, races 6 through 10). Reminder first post for the 'French' 10-race card is 11:30 AM.

Frank Drucker

