Rollin Ring Afire wins Dover feature

DOVER, Del. --- Rollin Ring Afire made it a double for driver Ross Wolfenden, trainer Curtin Daniels and owner Howard Taylor at Dover Downs on Monday (March 3), a card which included 50-1 and a 23-1 longshots. Mike Cole drove four winners.

After a close-up third preceded by a second in his previous two outings, Rollin Ring Afire scored a decisive 1:52.4 victory in a $12,500 Claiming feature. Vodka Is Terror (Tony Morgan) finished second with Mr. Dylan (Jonathan Roberts) third.

The winner is altered son of Rocknroll Hanover -Shes A Rough One owned by Howard Taylor and Tom Lazarro who won for the 10th time in his career.

Joe Fellows drove 50-1 shot Timshel to a 1:57.3 triumph in a fillies and mares pace coming back in the final strides to beat PF Silver Classic (Morgan) for his second lifetime win in his 55th start. Trainer Jim Porter owns The Ponderosa-Congress Hill Roan mare.



Timshel in a 1:57.3 triumph

Mike Cole's third of four winners came when Royal Tequila notched a 23-1 upset in a wieners of 1 trot. Erin Neilson trains the RC Royalty -Thebandfromboston four-year-old mare for David Neilson.

Seven of the 13 races were won by a those paying double-digits. Sheez On a Cruze was an odds-on favorite in the $9.500 Winners trot giving Montrell Teague two wins driving the Crazed -Topcat Hall four-year-old mare for his aunt owner-trainer Brenda Teague. It was Sheez On A Cruze's third consecutive win.

In addition to Mike Cole's four bagger, driver Ross Wolfenden, trainers Curtis Daniels and Wayne Givens and owner Howard Taylor had two wins each.

Lazurus, last week's $25,000 Open trot winner, meets Theresademoninme and Celebrity Pegasus in the Tuesday feature race.

Live racing is featured Monday through Thursday weekly with a 4: 30 p.m. post time. No live racing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

