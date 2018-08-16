Ron Burke reaches 9,000 training wins

HARRISBURG, PA -- Trainer Ron Burke, freshly over $200 million in career earnings, added another milestone to his huge collection when he trained the 9000th winner of his career on Tuesday night, winning with On The Virg at Northfield for the magic tally.

It helps to have the skills of a railroad conductor in trying to keep track of Burke and any national statistics he generates. Starting the day at 8994 career wins, he bagged three wins at The Meadows and one at Scioto during afternoon racing, running his tally to 8998. Victory #8999 came with Southwind Storm as she finished a sweep of her four prelims in the PA Stallion Series for 2TF with a Pocono victory.

That win came at 9:14 p.m. A check of the USTA stats exactly two hours later saw Burke still hovering at 8999, but then two late results were made "official" within the system, which is how the totals rise in PATHWAY. The milestone #9000 came at 9:41 at Northfield with On The Virg, who wasn't even favored in a "nw3500L4" class, but was 14 lengths clear of the field in 1:50 -- reaching the achievement in style.

And the night still wasn't over for Burke, as at 10:18 he won a New York Sire Stakes event at Saratoga with Bicorne Hanover, the first step on his undoubted way to 10,000 career training victories according to official records.