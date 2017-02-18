Indiana champ dominant in BigM debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 17, 2017) - Rose Run Parker, the two-time Indiana Sire Stakes champion, was a dominant winner at the Meadowlands in his 2017 harness racing debut.

Rose Run Parker was bet down to even-money favoritism in the field of nine that also included stakes-winner Muscle Diamond, last week's top-class winner B Yoyo, and past winners Crosbys Clam Bake and Opulent Yankee.

Yannick Gingras moved the 6-year-old Jailhouse Jesse gelding to the front past an opening quarter mile in :28.3. Gingras maintained his lead through a half in :57.1 and three-quarters in 1:26. B Yoyo took his shot from the pocket while Muscle Diamond came first over turning for home. Rose Run Parker maintained his advantage through the stretch to win by a length in 1:53.4. B Yoyo was second. Crosbys Clam Bake was third.

"His performance tonight was a very encouraging sign," said trainer Ron Burke. "He looked sound and looked well within himself."

Rose Run Parker took his lifetime mark at the Meadowlands last May of 1:50.4 when he defeated a field that included Obrigado.

"I am pretty much going to give him shots in every big stakes race this season," said Burke. "I think he can be competitive, maybe not dominating, but he is a winner and he will rise to the occasion."

Burke added that at this point, he views Rose Run Parker on the same level as his millionaire trotter Crazy Wow, but was quick to add that neither is as good as his super mare, Hannelore Hanover, the runner-up in trotter of the year voting.

Rose Run Parker has now won 40 times in 61 career races with $809,465 in career earnings for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi.

Burke said his immediate plan is to give the horse a week off and then look to race him again at the Meadowlands.

Corey Callahan posted a driving hat trick on the 11-race program while Jim Marohn, Jr. and Andy Miller each won two races. Total handle was $2,530,541 for the 11-race program.