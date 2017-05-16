Rose Run Parker visits Victory Lane

WILKES-BARRE PA - Harness racing driver Matt Kakaley and trainer Ron Burke teamed to take both the $20,000 featured trot and an $18,000 co-featured pace over a sloppy track Sunday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono .

In the top-level trot, the Jailhouse Jesse gelding Rose Run Parker was sent to the top from the outside post eight by Kakaley, making the lead at the 27.4 first pole, then hanging up middle numbers of 56.4 and 1:24.3 before holding off a tough challenge from Classicality by ¾ of a length in 1:53.2, with favored Rock Of Cashel third. Owned by Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Rose Run Parker sure does know how to find his way home first - this was his 42nd win in only 68 career outings, during which he has accounted for $853,065.

In the $18,000 pacing event, the Roll With Joe colt Miso Fast, third in his Breeders Crown Final last year, showed in his second start of the year that he is coming into top form, rallying from the pocket on Sunday to take a 1 3/4-length decision in 1:52.3. Kakaley and Burke are also the braintrust behind this promising sophomore, who is owned by Burke Racing Stable LLC, Our Horse Cents Stables, and J&T Silva Stables LLC.

In the $18,000 trot, the mare Spicedbourbongirl reinforced the adage "It's hard to suffer interference if you're in front," sprinting right to command and then taking advantage of trouble encountered by the two favorites to win by 6 1/4 lengths in 1:54.4 over a sloppy track. Last year's Matron and Valley Victory winner Snowstorm Hanover, making his seasonal debut, erred late on the first turn; favored Libertarian skirted that incident with relative ease, but then himself went offstride advancing on the leader off turn two. That left the door open for Spicedbourbongirl, and the Cantab Hall mare went through in style for trainer/driver Jeff Gregory, with her bankroll swelling to $218,793 for the Jesmeral Stable and Jeff Gregory Inc.

PHHA / Pocono