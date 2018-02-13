Victor Kirby wins three at Dover Downs

DOVER, Del. ---Papa Ray won the Lincoln’s Day feature at Dover Downs, one of three harness racing victories for driver Victor Kirby, trainer Wayne Givens and owners Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing on Feb. 12. Kirby finished with four wins.

Gallic Beach (Corey Callahan) raced alongside Papa Ray from the three quarters until mid-stretch when Kirby finally shook off his challenger to pull away for a 1:51.triumph, his first of the New Year in four tries giving the Village Jolt -Liamatters horse his 43rd lifetime win to up his career earnings to $613,488. Gallic Beach was followed by Pretty Boy Hill (Jonathan Roberts) third.

The same driver, trainer, owners combination came back to races later when Downthehighway turned back eight opponents in 1:52.1 to beat I Found My Beach (Callahan) and Hide Me Away ( ).The five-year-old winner is a son of Dontgetinmyway -Happy Tears and is a $368,937 lifetime winner.

Earlier, Inforce, a Western Hanover -Kats Treasure five-year-old scored a 1:54.4 success to start the trio of Kirby, Givens winners. Skyful Of Lighters (Sean Bier) was runner-up. Bobby The Greek (Callahan) finished third.

Kirby finished with four winners, Givens , Legacy Racing and Reggie Hazzard had three winners, Morgan and Russell Foster had two wins.

ROYAL BECCA J, ONE TO BEAT, IN $25,000 OPEN TR0T TUESDAY

Super-sharp Royal Becca J takes on Theresademoninme, Celebrity Pegasus and Moonlight Cocktail in an eight-horse field on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Riding an impressive two-ace win streak in the Open and a winner of three of her last five starts with two seconds, Jack Park Jr. drives the blossoming eight-year-old owned by Chip Moore from post 7 facing two multi-winners of this event, Mike Casalino and Dylan Davis' Theresademoninme with Jonathan Roberts at the controls and Art Stafford Jr. driven Celebrity Pegasus, from outside post 8 for trainer Eric Ell and owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms.

The list also contains Richard Gutnick and TLP Stable's Moonlight Cocktail leaving from the rail with Tony Morgan in the bike. Former Delaware-bred champion I Like My Boss and Allan Davis is alongside. Lazurus piloted by Tim Tetrick has a win, a place and a show in his last three outings for Dana Parham, CC Racing and Triple D Stables. John DeVito's fast Golden Son reined by Russell Foster and newcomer Elysium Lindy piloted by Corey Callahan for Burke Racing, J. Di Scala and Weaver Bruscemi make up a strong lineup of contenders.

A strong card of trotters includes a $13,000 Winners-Over led by driver Tim Tetrick and Triple D Stable's Soda Pump, a winner of two of his last four; Midsize Construction's Blownoutofthewater (Vic Kirby) a winner last start; Wood, Dittmar, Iaquinta and Tribbett Racing's Perseverance (Stafford Jr.) drew the rail with Jenny Melander leased Wisenheimer (Roberts) alongside after a wire-to-wire qualifying win over an off track.

Not to be overlooked in the field of nine are Mike Casalino's steady Tough Mac (Callahan) from the second tier; Bamon Racing's Crazshana (Allan Davis), dropping down from the Open; William Cantrell's Deacons Valley (Eddie Davis Jr.), William Mofftt's sharp Gillie The Kid (Ross Wolfenden) with an inside post; and Mark Ford's Moose Madness (Kirby).

A $13,500 trot has Wood, Dittmar, Iaquita and Walls' Filled Donut , the program favorite; Magic Maddy (Morgan), fresh from a win for Lou Catana and Vince Bradley and Fred Hertrich's Gravitator (Eddie Davis Jr.) among nine starters.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Marv Bachrad