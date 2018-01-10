NF Happenstance jogs again

DOVER, Del --- In the top two trots on the cards, all you had to know - driver Jack Parker Jr., trainer Carol Parker, and owner Jim Moore II - the winning harness racing connections for both Royal Becca J winner of the $25,000 Open/Handicap trot and NF Happenstance in a $13,000 sub-feature on Tuesday, Jan.9 at balmy Dover Downs.

In both instances, Parker took the lead early and never looked back en-route to victories. Royal Becca J, an altered son of RC Royalty -Becca J, had no trouble turning back even rivals on the way to a new personal record of 1:53. It was his 17th career victory, good for a lifetime $239,045 bankroll. Thereisademoninme (Jonathan Roberts) sat second the mile with Rock Of Cashel (Vic Kirby), third.

One race earlier, NF Happenstance, after giving birth to a filly last spring, returned to the races in the fall, and now has won three-in-row. One of three females in the $13,000 Winners-Over trot, the eight-year-old daughter of SJ's Caviar -Moira Hall, recorded her 22nd victory and now has won $313,256 in purses. Awsome Valley (Eddie Davis Jr.) and Tough Mac (Tetrick) were second and third.

Vic Kirby guided Ron Sabatini and Frank Canzone's Murmur Hanover, trained by Ed Gannon Jr., home in 1:55.2 to win the other $13,000 trot. GillieThe Kid (Wolfenden) closed sharply to finish second. Don Dorado (Russell Foster) was the show horse.

Frank Canzone's Miami, one of Vic Kirby's four wins and the first of two for trainer Ed Gannon Jr. posted a 1:54.4 success in a $16,000 Winners trot. Amber Ella (Tetrick) was next in front of Splashed (Davis Jr.).

Pass Line Bluechip notched his third straight triumph soring a 1:53.4 lifetime best clocking. The three-year-old Bettor's Delight -Run On Luck filly beat another filly Sassa's Sister (Davis Jr.) with Angie Hanover (Wolfenden) the show horse in the $13,000 Filly and Mare pace.

Vic Kirby drove four winners, Art Stafford Jr., Tim Tetrick, Jack Parker and trainers Ed Gannon Jr., and Carol Parker and owners Jim Moore II and Frank Canzone had two wins each.

DIVAS IMAGE SEEKS THIRD STRAIGHT IN $25,000 MARES OPEN

Divas Image puts a two-race win streak on the line in the $25,000 Mares Open pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Racing for Stable 45, Our Horse Cents and J&T Silva stables’ Divas Image enjoyed a skilled drive from Tony Morgan to get to the passing lane en-route to last week’s victory winning by a nose in 1:53.3. Newborn Sassy, the richest contender in the field of eight fast females, finished second for Tim Tetrick driving for owners CC Racing and Jo Ann Looney King. After an overland effort parked out along the backstretch, Sweet Bobbie and Art Stafford Jr. still finished third one and a half lengths off at the wire.

Bryan Truitt’s Enhance Your Mind, last season’s Horse of the Meet, has two wins and two seconds in her last six starts with Vic Kirby at the controls. Breakaway Stable’s homebred Valuable Art and Corey Callahan steps up in company after three consecutive wins. Drawing the rail is Legacy Racing’s Empress Deo reined by Ross Wolfenden. Fred Hertrich’s Rocknroll Vision is in the hands of Eddie Davis Jr. while for the third straight time, Mike Casalino’s Nat A Virgin, leaves from an outside post.

Heading a strong undercard is an $18,000 Mare Winners pace featuring a pair of 2017 New York Sire Stakes standouts; World Apart (Tetrick) racing for South Mountain, Bay Stables, Little E and Radio Racing stables and Ann Hill (Stafford Jr.) owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Tribbett Racing. Two winners last time Frank Chick’s Rocking BB (Eddie Davis Jr.) and Barry Spedden and Josh Parker’s Cocktail Time (Tony Morgan) are also among the nine starters.

Topping a strong undercard of female pacers are a $17,000 and $16,000 contest.

Thursday features another powerful 13-race program headed by a wide-open $25,000 Open pace.

