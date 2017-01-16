Son of Muscle Mass wins $56,000 Trot

11:25 AM 16 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Rubber Duck
Rubber Duck, a 5-year-old son of Muscle Mass co-owned by Albertans Blair and Erna Corbeil
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, January 15, 2017- Harness racing favored Rubber Duck (Joe Bongiorno, $3.50) did not disappoint Sunday afternoon, handily winning Yonkers Raceway's $56,000 Open Handicap Trot.

Forwardly-placed from post position No. 6, in his featured trot debut (three of the 11 starters broke early), Rubber Duck was actually beaten to the early punch.

Red Hot Herbie, starting directly outside of 'Duck,' had the first lead before yielding to the subject of this story. Rubber Duck made his lead just at a :29.4 opening quarter-mile, then rated a :59.3 half and 1:29.2 three-quarters.

There was a minimal challenge from Luck O The Irish (Matt Kakaley) going toward the 1:58.2 milepost, but Rubber Duck disposed that and opened a length-and-a-half lead into the lane.

He widened in the lane, defeating 'Herbie' by 2¼ lengths in 2:27.3 for the mile-and-a-quarter.

Lily's Swan Pond (George Brennan), Tweet Me (Pat Lachance) and Springbank Sam N (Jordan Stratton) rounded out the payees.

For Rubber Duck, a now-5-year-old son of Muscle Mass co-owned by Albertans Blair and Erna Corbeil and trained by Richard Johnson, he's won both of his season starts. The exacta paid $17.80, the triple returned $65.50 and the superfecta paid $405.

Sunday's Pick 5 wager, beginning with a double-carryover of $6,426.84, attracted $11,029 of fresh investments. The winning quintet (1/2/2/7/3) returned $14,698.75 for the single winning half-a-buck selector.

Sunday also offered the first 'New York, New York Double' of the season, with the winning combination of 5-Lockdown (Aqueduct's 3rd race) and 1-Lo Rail Crossing (Yonkers' 6th race) returning $14.70 for every correct $1 wager (total pool $6,553)

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Son of Muscle Mass wins $56,000 Trot
16-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Dr. M.L. King Holiday card, Monday
16-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Pennsylvania Fair Awards Banquet
16-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
USTA annual district 7 meeting
16-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
A high five for Marohn at The Meadowlands
15-Jan-2017 17:01 PM NZDT
Season-debuting victory for Roland N Rock
15-Jan-2017 16:01 PM NZDT
Meadowbrookthunder repeats in Open
15-Jan-2017 16:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News