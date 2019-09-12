Race conditions for the 2019 Inter Dominion released

The Inter Dominion Event Committee (IDEC) recently approved the Racing Conditions for the 2019 Inter Dominion Championships to be hosted by the Auckland Trotting Club at the Alexandra Park track from 29 November to 15 December 2019.
Nominations close on 30 September 2019, with the critical dates and times for both the Pacing and Trotting Championships detailed below:
|
Item
|
Date
|
Time
|
Nominations close
|
Monday, 30 September 2019
|
11:00AM NZDST
|
First Rankings Released
|
Wednesday, 2 October 2019
|
11:00AM NZDST
|
Second Rankings Released
|
Wednesday, 16 October 2019
|
11:00AM NZDST
|
First Acceptance/Continuation Fee Due
|
Tuesday, 29 October 2019
|
11:00AM NZDST
|
Third Rankings Released
|
Wednesday, 30 October 2019
|
11:00AM NZDST
|
Fourth and Final Rankings Released
|
Wednesday, 20 November 2019
|
11:00AM NZDST
|
Second Acceptance/Continuation Fee Due
|
Friday, 22 November 2019
|
11:00AM NZDST
|
First Qualifying Heat Acceptance Time
|
Monday, 25 November 2019
|
2:00PM NZDST
|
Declaration of Final Acceptors/Emergencies
|
Monday, 25 November 2019
|
4:00PM NZDST
Links to the full conditions are available here:
- Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Terms & Conditions
- Inter Dominion Trotting Championship Terms & Conditions
Any queries on the Series’ should be directed to:
Regan Cotter
Racing Manager
Auckland Trotting Club
Phone: 0011 64 9 631 1163
Mobile: 0011 64 27 249 1205
Email: regan.cotter@alexandrapark.co.nz