Race conditions for the 2019 Inter Dominion released

01:32 PM 12 Sep 2019 NZST
Alexandra Park,Harness racing
Alexandra Park

The Inter Dominion Event Committee (IDEC) recently approved the Racing Conditions for the 2019 Inter Dominion Championships to be hosted by the Auckland Trotting Club at the Alexandra Park track from 29 November to 15 December 2019.

Nominations close on 30 September 2019, with the critical dates and times for both the Pacing and Trotting Championships detailed below:
 

Item

Date

Time

Nominations close

Monday, 30 September 2019

11:00AM NZDST      

First Rankings Released

Wednesday, 2 October 2019

11:00AM NZDST

Second Rankings Released

Wednesday, 16 October 2019

11:00AM NZDST

First Acceptance/Continuation Fee Due

Tuesday, 29 October 2019

11:00AM NZDST

Third Rankings Released

Wednesday, 30 October 2019

11:00AM NZDST

Fourth and Final Rankings Released

Wednesday, 20 November 2019     

11:00AM NZDST

Second Acceptance/Continuation Fee Due

Friday, 22 November 2019

11:00AM NZDST

First Qualifying Heat Acceptance Time

Monday, 25 November 2019

  2:00PM NZDST

Declaration of Final Acceptors/Emergencies         

Monday, 25 November 2019

  4:00PM NZDST

  
Links to the full conditions are available here:
 

Any queries on the Series’ should be directed to:

Regan Cotter
Racing Manager
Auckland Trotting Club
Phone: 0011 64 9 631 1163
Mobile: 0011 64 27 249 1205
Email: regan.cotter@alexandrapark.co.nz

