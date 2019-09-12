Race conditions for the 2019 Inter Dominion released

The Inter Dominion Event Committee (IDEC) recently approved the Racing Conditions for the 2019 Inter Dominion Championships to be hosted by the Auckland Trotting Club at the Alexandra Park track from 29 November to 15 December 2019.

Nominations close on 30 September 2019, with the critical dates and times for both the Pacing and Trotting Championships detailed below:



Item Date Time Nominations close Monday, 30 September 2019 11:00AM NZDST First Rankings Released Wednesday, 2 October 2019 11:00AM NZDST Second Rankings Released Wednesday, 16 October 2019 11:00AM NZDST First Acceptance/Continuation Fee Due Tuesday, 29 October 2019 11:00AM NZDST Third Rankings Released Wednesday, 30 October 2019 11:00AM NZDST Fourth and Final Rankings Released Wednesday, 20 November 2019 11:00AM NZDST Second Acceptance/Continuation Fee Due Friday, 22 November 2019 11:00AM NZDST First Qualifying Heat Acceptance Time Monday, 25 November 2019 2:00PM NZDST Declaration of Final Acceptors/Emergencies Monday, 25 November 2019 4:00PM NZDST



Links to the full conditions are available here:



Any queries on the Series’ should be directed to:

Regan Cotter

Racing Manager

Auckland Trotting Club

Phone: 0011 64 9 631 1163

Mobile: 0011 64 27 249 1205

Email: regan.cotter@alexandrapark.co.nz