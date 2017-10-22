Race fixing accused faced court

Four alleged race fixers could face up to 10 years in prison for a crime that netted only a few grand. Mark Ryan Pitt, Amanda Turnbull, Lisa Carol Bartley and Nathan Jack faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for their alleged involvement in a crime that rocked the Victorian harness racing community.

The four accused came to court for what was scheduled to be a committal mention, but due to complications in how the case progressed from previous mentions it did not proceed.

Court documents obtained by The News showed how the group allegedly gamed the racing and betting system for minor financial gain.

The crime was allegedly committed at Cobram Harness Racing Club on June 22, 2015, when Airbournemagic won the fourth race of the day.

It paid off for the people that backed the horse thanks to its good odds from the bookies.

According to the charges, Airbournemagic was allegedly at the stables of Amanda Turnbull, a highly-regarded trainer, and Nathan Jack, an experienced reinsman.

But the details given to Harness Racing Victoria stated that Airbournemagic was at the stables of another person.

This person’s name has been suppressed by the court.

Due to the incorrect information that was allegedly given to Harness Racing Victoria, this increased the odds given by betting agencies.

When Nathan Jack took to the track with his horse Tooram Lad, he allegedly allowed Airbournemagic, which was close behind him for much of the race, to win.

According to the charges Nathan Jack was ‘‘overtly and continually looking behind his shoulder’’ at Airbournemagic, which was driven by Mark Pitt for much of the race.

According to previous reports, it was this behaviour that initially raised the suspicions of race officials.

Watch this race here

Amanda Turnbull allegedly got a family member to place a bet on the race, which paid off with winnings of $2236.23.

Lisa Bartley, who allegedly helped with the training of Airbournemagic along with Nathan Jack, also allegedly won $2274.24 on a winning bet on the race.

Many of the charges face maximum sentences of 10 years in prison.

No pleas have yet been entered and the case will next face Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on November 27.

By Barclay White

Reprinted with permission of the Shepparton News