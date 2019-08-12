Race-fixing charge against trainer dropped

Canterbury harness racing trainer-driver Nigel Raymond McGrath has been cleared of a race-fixing charge arising from an 18-month industry investigation.

It was the only charge McGrath, 45, faced as part of the police's Operation Inca inquiry into racing industry figures last year.

Christchurch District Court Judge Raoul Neave dismissed the charge and McGrath was able to walk away. He had no name suppression, but one aspect of the case remains suppressed.

Prosecutor Karyn South told the court the Crown believed there was enough evidence but the "public interest test was not met".

Defence counsel Pip Hall QC Hall said the defence position was always that there was not enough evidence for the charge to proceed.

by David Clarkson

