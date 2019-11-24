Race replay videos coming on Harnesslink

Harnesslink founder and CEO, John Curtin of New Zealand, has announced that beginning with the Meadowlands $2.8 million harness racing card Saturday, the Harnesslink website stories will now feature key race replays in their stories.

“We have come to a financial agreement with Joe Hill of Roberts Communications,” said Curtin. “That allows Harnesslink to post race replays almost instantly once a race is official.”

The Harnesslink staff is currently getting permission from racetracks throughout North America to allow the replays to be posted.

“We already have ten racetracks in North America that have given Harnesslink permission,” Curtin said. “And we are confident that the majority of tracks will allow us to post their replays within our stories. We will not be posting all of the races at a track, but just the feature races from most racetracks.

“Tonight (Saturday) at the Meadowlands,” Curtin said. “We will be showing the replay of each of the eight major stakes races on Harnesslink.com right after each race takes place.”

The Meadowlands is featuring the Fall Final Four races for two-year-old’s and the TVG Series Finals for older trotters and pacers.

“This is something that our readers have wanted for some time,” Curtin added. “It’s costing an arm and a leg, but will be well worth it as we continue to improve on Harnesslink being the only website in the industry that covers harness racing world-wide.”