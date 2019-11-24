Day At The Track

Race replay videos coming on Harnesslink

05:59 AM 24 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harnesslink.JPG

Harnesslink founder and CEO, John Curtin of New Zealand, has announced that beginning with the Meadowlands $2.8 million harness racing card Saturday, the Harnesslink website stories will now feature key race replays in their stories.

“We have come to a financial agreement with Joe Hill of Roberts Communications,” said Curtin. “That allows Harnesslink to post race replays almost instantly once a race is official.”

The Harnesslink staff is currently getting permission from racetracks throughout North America to allow the replays to be posted.

“We already have ten racetracks in North America that have given Harnesslink permission,” Curtin said. “And we are confident that the majority of tracks will allow us to post their replays within our stories. We will not be posting all of the races at a track, but just the feature races from most racetracks.

“Tonight (Saturday) at the Meadowlands,” Curtin said. “We will be showing the replay of each of the eight major stakes races on Harnesslink.com right after each race takes place.”

The Meadowlands is featuring the Fall Final Four races for two-year-old’s and the TVG Series Finals for older trotters and pacers.

“This is something that our readers have wanted for some time,” Curtin added. “It’s costing an arm and a leg, but will be well worth it as we continue to improve on Harnesslink being the only website in the industry that covers harness racing world-wide.”

By Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sunday racing cancelled at Scarborough
24-Nov-2019 10:11 AM NZDT
Race replay videos coming on Harnesslink
24-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
Splurge On Me tops Blooded Horse Sale
24-Nov-2019 01:11 AM NZDT
Mares Open Pace to Shellie De Vie
24-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Everything appears to be back in order for Shartin
23-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
7-1 upset for Robyn Camden in Open
23-Nov-2019 12:11 PM NZDT
Lougazi back on top in Open trot
23-Nov-2019 12:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News