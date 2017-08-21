Race to Royalty: Petacular draws 3

Petacular takes out the Breeders Crown Semi-Final at Bendigo.

The big-race barrier curse of Petacular has been lifted. The marbles fell the way of the harness racing star Burrumbeet filly last night at Bendigo shortly after her Breeders Crown Race to Royalty Semi-Final win.

Petacular drew gate three for Sunday’s $190,000 Woodlands sponsored three-year-old fillies Breeders Crown Final at Tabcorp Park Melton, a welcome change for connections who have endured horror luck at the draws in big races over the last 12 months.

Petacular has also been made to work hardest several times in key qualifiers, so last night’s comfortable win was music to trainer/driver Michael Stanley’s ears.

“It worked out really well,” he said of the Somebeachsomewhere daughter’s Semi-Final win, which saw her rate 2:00.8 after the 2150-metre race became just a dash up the straight (26.5s last quarter) after opening sectionals of 33.5s, 33s and 30.5s.

“I was happy to go as slowly as I could once I was able to get to the lead because she’s had a few hard runs this year, and most of her semi-finals have been hard,” Stanley said.

“It’s good that she’s had an easy one for a change. Hopefully we can go in (to next Sunday’s Breeders Crown Final) with a different game plan this time.”

Partyon was a significantly quicker Semi-Final winner last night for trainer Mark Purdon and driver Luke McCarthy.

The Allstars filly stopped the clock at 1:56.1 in the first semi, also leading throughout, but will have to negate a back-row draw on Sunday.

Partyon has drawn gate nine, trailing out Gilty Hanover in two, whose runner-up effort to Petacular last night was full of merit for Kari Males and Zac Phillips.

New South Wales filly Shezallapples will start from pole, which brings her absolutely into contention with the coveted leader’s back position behind Petacular a logical aim for reinsman Jimmy Douglass.

Fellow NSW raider My Casino Belle has barrier four for the final, inside Better B Chevron, Perfect Look and Oaks winner Miss Graceland rounding out the front row.

Tasmanian El Jays Mystery has the inside-back-row draw, just inside Partyon, with Lincolns Superstar, Six Elements, Be Not Afraid and Petacular’s stablemate Soho Angel, giving Stanley two runners in the final, rounding out the back row.

Emma Stewart also has two runners qualified – Miss Graceland and Perfect Look.

Video replay: Woodlands Stud Breeders Crown 3YO Fillies 1st Semi-Final at Bendigo

Video replay: Woodlands Stud Breeders Crown 3YO Fillies 2nd Semi-Final at Bendigo

$190.000 Woodlands Stud Breeders Crown Series 19 (3yo Fillies) Final (Group 1)

1 - Shezallapples by Sportswriter from a Fake Left mare - Jim Douglass

2 - Gilty Hanover by Rocknroll Hanover from a Courage Under Fire mare - Zac Phillips

3 - Petacular by Somebeachsomewhere from a Western Ideal mare - Michael Stanley

4 - My Casino Belle NZ by Bettor's Delight from a Christian Cullen mare - Brad Hewitt

5 - Better Be Chevron NZ by Bettor's Delight from a In The Pocket mare - Luke McCarthy

6 - Perfect Look by Art Major from a Live Or Die mare - Sidney Van Den Brande

7 - Miss Graceland by Rocknroll Hanover from a Fake Left mare - Chris Alford

........................................................Second Row.......................................................

8 - El Jays Mystery by Live Or Die from a Perfect Art mare - Anthony Butt

9 - Partyon NZ by Bettor's Delight from a Beach Towel mare - Luke McCarthy

10 - Lincolns Superstar NZ by Mach Three from a Beach Towel mare - Ashlee Grives Em 1

11 - Six Elements - by Art Major from a Classic Garry mare - David Miles

12 - Be Not Afraid by Courage Under Fire from a Lucky Camilla mare - Rodney Petroff

13 - Soho Angel by Bettor's Delight from a Artsplace mare - Michael Stanley

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)