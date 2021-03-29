Racemup goes all the way

Racemup claimed the early lead and converted it to a harness racing victory in the Rideau Carleton Raceway Preferred Pace on Sunday, Mar. 28.

Marie-Claude Auger sent her gelding away quickest of the leaving pack, reaching the top in a quarter of 27.1 and parking out Vanilla Malted (Clarke Steacy) in doing so. Racemup cruised to a half in 57.2 but was besieged by Vanilla Malted going to three-quarters in 1:26.

Vanilla Malted retreated turning for home, and the leader opened up four lengths on the field. 3/5 favourite National Debt (Pascal Berube) surged late, but the remaining racetrack was insufficient. Racemup survived for a 1:55.4 victory. National Debt was a head short in second, and Avatar J (Guy Gagnon) came from the backfield for show.

RACEMUP REPLAY

Racemup is now 23-for-96 lifetime with just shy of $235,000 in earnings. Victor Puddy trains the six-year-old son of Whatayasay for Gordon McDonald and Christopher Boland of Ottawa.

Mr Contestant came from well back in the co-feature Preferred Trot in a fast-closing victory.

Early leader Wildwild Men (Richard Simard) flew off the car and maintained full power, creating a seven-length cushion from the rest of the field. Stephane Brosseau dropped Mr Contestant into sixth and was more than 15 lengths off the front going by the quarter in 28.2.

He moved the gelding to the outside and began to chip away at the lead going by the half in 58.4. He made headway on the cover of Undercover Strike (Gagnon), reducing the gap to under five lengths at the three-quarters in 1:28.4.

Wildwild Men stayed on well, but Mr Contestant found another gear in the stretch and went by his cover, pocket-sitter Crossfit (Auger), and the leader to win by a half-length in 2:00.1. Crossfit got up for second, and Wildwild Men held third.

MR CONTESTANT REPLAY

Mr Contestant, a six-year-old gelding by Winning Mister , surpassed the $200,000 mark in career earnings with the win; it also brought his lifetime tally to 17-for-95. John Macmillan co-owns and trains for partner 2099551 Ontario Inc.