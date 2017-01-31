Nathan Weightman takes dispute to VCAT

Former Mildura harness racing driver Nathan Weightman has taken a dispute with Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).

The Ballarat reinsman has applied to the VCAT for a review of the HRV Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) board’s decision on January 16 to dismiss his appeal against a three-week driving suspension imposed by HRV stewards.

Weightman was found guilty by the RAD board relating to a charge issued under Australian Harness Racing Rule 162(1)(r) for failing to activate gear that required activation in race 7 at Bendigo on December 30, 2016.

During his January 16 hearing before the RAD board, Weightman also appealed against a three-week suspension imposed by the stewards under Rule 163(1)(a)(iii), which relates to causing or contributing interference, at Mildura on December 13, 2016.

That appeal was also dismissed, with the penalty varied to 10 days.

The VCAT review will be listed for a directions hearing at a date to be set.

Reprinted with permission of the Sunraysia Daily