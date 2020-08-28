Racetime Raceway preview of Sunday Card

In the opening event seven pacers go to post with four newcomers line up. Rio Bravo the most interesting of these as she is out of legendary free-for-all performer and Musselburgh Final winner Klondyke Girl. Its been quite a while since owner Peter Lyttle donned his famed blue, white and red colours and he is guaranteed have plenty of well-wishers and supporters on the day. Miss Ayr was another top racemare in the 1990s for the Galway family and Kiki Express will be race fit having performed with credit at Annaghmore in recent weeks. Oakwood Maverick for Barry Reevey and William McClelland's Back In Time are the other 2 debutantes but all four will have their work cut out to defeat Racetime regulars Newmoors Jackie Dan, Rhyds Premier and Fold Mischief.

Ladyford Jim has been campaigned regularly at York Raceway in the UK this season demonstrating consistent good form. A shrewd purchase by the McCullough family in recent days sees this five year old by Kikicolt out of Three Men Dreamin make his first racecourse performance and hopes are high he gets his career this side of the Irish sea off to a winner.The veteran Pandercrombie will be all out to take advantage of his pole position on the gate but The Governer is a renowned front runner and will be challenging Pandercrombiefor early supremacy. Frisco Hold Up finished like a train last time out and if the front runners set too fast a pace Darren Smith could mop them all up coming home aboard the 9 year old.

Six go to post in the highest graded handicap of the day where Micheal Goggin's John Barley is the most likely winner. Goggin has regularly made the 5 hour journey up to participate at Racetime since the season began and although John Barley has been placed numerous times, he has yet to get his head in front. All this looks likely to change on Saturday however and he will be a popular and deserved winner amongst racegoers should he claim the red rosette. Of the dangers On Top Blackshark, Derrybeg and Cieron DJ have all shown winning form this season whilst Monugs Boy has been threatening to land the spoils in recent starts so it would be no great surprise should Greg Deans stable star oblige in this.

Baltimore's Finbarr Brickley is another that will make the long journey from his West Cork base and his Socrates Du Noyer is likely to start a warm favourite in the afternoon's square trot. The striking chestnut is unlikely to get it all his own way however as Thomas Bennett's recent import Bocage De Fornet will be pushing him all the way. Throw last time out winner Evan Jive and the consistent Avetot into the mix and a thrilling contest looks on the cards.

A couple of Rising Stars pony races will also be held on the day aswell as a consolation pace for all non-winners in their respective events. Post time is 3pm on Saturday and whilst Covid-19 protocols will be in place the general public are welcomed and encouraged to come an enjoy a family day out at Racetime Raceway.

Tom Bennett