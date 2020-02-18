Racetrack executive Bob Quigley dies, age 90

Bob Quigley, a highly respected retired horse racing executive, who was best known for his role as the head of management when the Meadowlands opened, passed away Monday at age 90.

He died of natural causes.

His death was confirmed by Richard Orbann, who was the general manager at Garden State Park while Quigley was that track’s president.

“He was a beloved man,” Orbann said. “I don’t know anybody he didn’t like and anybody that didn’t like him. In our business, where jealously prevails, that’s a remarkable thing.”

Orbann said he spoke with Quigley Sunday and he seemed to be in good spirits, but he had a setback Monday and was rushed to Aventura Hospital in Aventura, FL, where he was pronounced dead.

"I spoke with him yesterday as I did most days and Bob was Bob," Orbann said. "To be honest with you, this is a tough one. We spoke almost every day. Bob was good to me."

Quigley was born in Atlantic City and started in racing at Atlantic City Race Course, first working there as a laborer before working his way up the ladder to became the track’s executive vice president and general manager. He was lured to Meadowlands prior to the track’s opening by CEO Sony Werblin and Executive Director Jack Krumpe. He started there in 1975 and was at the helm as the Meadowlands became the premier track in harness racing and an important Thoroughbred track.

