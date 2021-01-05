While The Raceway is dark, we’ll be looking for some shining lights as we step on into 2021’s harness racing season.

To stay busy, within racing, we’ve been posting picks for my favourite ’south of the border’ half-mile oval Northfield Park - based in Cleveland, Ohio. You can find those picks + many more cappers’ selections for North American horse racing tracks at www.atbforum.com.

Speaking of favourite ‘south of the border’ ovals - you may want to check out the current Cal Expo harness racing meet - racing Saturday and Sunday evenings at 4:55 PST (7:55 EST)…

Catching the eyes of many, in recent weeks, has been Canadian young gun Jacob Cutting. Cutting, at only 19, was aboard 6 winners this past Sunday, January 3 at the Sacramento, California track. His most impressive driving wins - from watching with these eyes - would have to be in Race 7 with race fave River Lassena and in Race 8’s top class event with Allmyx’sliventexas.

“River Lassena is a really green horse,” says Cutting. “She’s got a lot of learning to do yet.” The filly would sit mid-field throughout and then be shuffled near the back as they turned for home. Angled widest of all, for the stretch-drive, River Lassena would kick in with one final push near the wire to win the six-across finish in exciting fashion. “She definitely wants to do it,” continued Cutting. “I think she’ll eventually mature into a nice race horse.”

And how about that top class victory? “Allmyx’sliventexas was quite the ride!” exclaims Cutting. “He’s just pure class honestly and a real pleasure to drive. It’s nice getting the opportunity to drive a class horse like him. Bobby (Johnson) and his crew do a great job keeping him at his best. That win is - for sure - a highlight for me… It’ll be a win I’ll definitely remember!”

Allmyx’sliventexas was winning his fourth in a row at Cal Expo. Assigned the outside post position 10 - Cutting would just float the big horse out and then secure an inside lane after the quarter mile to sit third-to-last through hot early fractions… Fourth-over in the flow at the half-mile now and Cutting noticeably has his mount braver than most - he patiently waits until turning for home and then with a five-wide launch - “He blows away the field!” roars track announcer Gary Seibel.

Those race replays are well worth the viewing… If you’d like to catch this young Canadian driving talent doing his thing go to www.calxharness.com/live-racing-video-replays/ for January 3, 2021 - Race’s 7 and 8… You won’t be disappointed.

Jacob Cutting Bullets - Began driving in 2019 - From 681 career starts - 101 - 87 - 85 - $465,428 earned - .260 UDRS - From 24 starts in 2021 - 8 - 3 - 3 - $21,943 earned - .444 UDRS

Catch you all again soon!

Sugar Doyle

The Raceway at Western Fair District

