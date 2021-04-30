Racine Bell makes it six straight

Yonkers Raceway

She left quickly under orders from Jason Bartlett , but her outside post forced her to drop into the five-hole as the eight-horse field straightened onto the backside. Snobbytown (George Brennan) took over the lead as they hit the quarter in :27.3 and carried the field to the half in :57.4, after which Racine Bell moved first-over.

Racine Bell stormed up on the outside and struck the front just past the three-quarters in 1:25.4. She cleared Snobbytown as she entered the stretch and sealed the half-length 1:54 victory with a sufficient stretch drive. A resilient Snobbytown fought back and regained ground approaching the line, but she had to settle for second. Bronskimackenzie A (Todd McCarthy) closed from last to third.

RACINE BELL

Racine Bell has now won 16 of her 32 starts and made more than $350,000 for Chris Lawton of Vernon and Dale Lawton of Verona. David Dewhurst trains the four-year-old So Surreal mare.

Yonkers Raceway's next card starts at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 30.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink

Racine Bell ensured her hot streak was not extinguished on Thursday night atby winning the $37,000 Open Pace in a first-up harness racing effort.