Racine Bell makes it six straight

03:00 PM 30 Apr 2021 NZST
Racine Bell, harness racing
Racine Bell in prior win
Melissa Simser-Iovino Photo
Racine Bell ensured her hot streak was not extinguished on Thursday night at Yonkers Raceway by winning the $37,000 Open Pace in a first-up harness racing effort.
 
She left quickly under orders from Jason Bartlett, but her outside post forced her to drop into the five-hole as the eight-horse field straightened onto the backside. Snobbytown (George Brennan) took over the lead as they hit the quarter in :27.3 and carried the field to the half in :57.4, after which Racine Bell moved first-over.
 
Racine Bell stormed up on the outside and struck the front just past the three-quarters in 1:25.4. She cleared Snobbytown as she entered the stretch and sealed the half-length 1:54 victory with a sufficient stretch drive. A resilient Snobbytown fought back and regained ground approaching the line, but she had to settle for second. Bronskimackenzie A (Todd McCarthy) closed from last to third.
 
RACINE BELL
 
 
Racine Bell has now won 16 of her 32 starts and made more than $350,000 for Chris Lawton of Vernon and Dale Lawton of Verona. David Dewhurst trains the four-year-old So Surreal mare.
 
Yonkers Raceway's next card starts at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 30.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
