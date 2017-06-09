Breeders Crown champion to stand at Alabar

Alabar is excited to announce that the 2016 US Breeders Crown three-year-old champion Racing Hill will be standing at their Victorian farm this coming season.

A brilliant son of Roll With Joe , Racing Hill not only won the Breeders Crown three-year-old final last season but he rated 1:48 in doing so - smashing the stakes record previously held by the great Somebeachsomewhere .

Trained by Tony Alagna throughout his career, Racing Hill was amongst the best of his age group at two winning the Bluegrass Stakes, International Stallion Stakes and an elimination of the Breeders Crown.

At three he returned an even better horse and put together a stellar season which saw him win the $500,000 Breeders Crown Final, the $500,000 Max Hempt Final, the $500,000 Messenger Stakes and the $400,000 Adios Stakes.

He also finished a strong second in the North American Cup and was a certainty beat in the Meadowlands Pace just a nose away from winning after experiencing a gear problem.

He retired with twelve wins and earnings in excess of $1.7 million.

While the Breeders Crown Final was Racing Hill’s biggest win, arguably his best win came in the Adios Stakes.

Caught in the breeze for most of the first half, which was cut out in a brutal 52.2, Racing Hill had the audacity to kick clear on the home bend and win.

After the race his driver Brett Miller said “When I pulled his earplugs in the last turn, he took back off. That was just amazing. Tony Alagna has done some kind of job with this horse. Horses don’t do that. That was incredible.”

Tony Alagna, who is renowned as one of the leading trainers in North America, recently had this to say about Racing Hill, “He possessed the quick turn of speed that any potential superstar stallion should have. He could go from high gear to low gear and high gear again without fail.”

“Racing Hill had an efficient gait that allowed him to carry his speed very far. His versatility of winning all size tracks and earning his money in strictly open competition, while never taking the easy route in his three-year-old season, made him special.”

“The Adios that Racing Hill won was one of the gamest wins of any three-year-old I have seen. I bred my own mares to him and I look forward to training his offspring.”

Racing Hill is sired by Roll With Joe who has proven a success in his short siring career to date. In 2016, Roll With Joe finished in the top four on both the two-year-old and three-year-old siring premierships in North America. Roll With Joe is of course a full brother to Bettor’s Delight.

Out of an American Ideal mare, Racing Hill possesses a pedigree that is ideally suited for many mares in the Southern Hemisphere.

Racing Hill is currently standing at Hickory Lane Farm serving a full book of mares and will arrive in Australia in August.

His service fee will be $5,000 (incl GST) in Australia and $5,000 (plus GST) in New Zealand.

Racing Hill - Breeders Crown 3yo C&G Pace Final

Racing Hill - 50th Delvin Miller Adios 3yo Open Pace

Racing Hill - The $500.000 Messenger Stakes Final