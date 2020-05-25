Racing Mange wins Gr. II V75 Gold at Gavle

May 23, 2020 - Racing Mange (7m Orlando Vici -Kara Kickan- Alf Palema ) held the front gamely to win the harness racing featured Gr. II STL Gold – Vagen till Elitloppet (purse to winner 300,000SEK, 1609 meters autostart, 10 starters) and earn an Elite Race ticket.

Joakim Lovgren reined and trains the now 11th career winner that has earned 4,388,942SEK.

It was his first 2020 victory in four outings, this timed in 1.09.7kr.

He was off at 5.22/1 odds and trainer Lovgren previously handled an Elitloppet winner, Brioni.

The blanket finish had Conrads Rodluva (5f SJs Caviar -Moviestar- Juliano Star ) second for Orjan Kihlstrom and third went to Billie de Montfort with Bjorn Goop aboard.

Billie was away from post one and settled briefly in third before vacating for a second over position.

Past the thee quarter park she attacked but ended three wide as Conrads Rodluva pulled the pocked between horses.

Racing Mange accepted his winning auto invite to the Elite Race and now the field of 16 is set as he joined late invitees Milliondollarrhyme, Disco Volante, Billie de Montfort and Propulsion.

They joined Earl Simon. Sorbet, Cokstile, Makethemark, Looking Superb, Missile Hill, Tae Kwon Deo, Attraversiamo, Elian Web, Chief Orlando and Vivid Wise As to form the group that will draw to compose two elimination dashes.

The Gavle undercard this day saw the STL Silver (purse 125,000SEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart, 12 starters) go to 1.12.5kr timed Heading Reference (6g Scarlet Knight -Vista d’Eronville- Offshore Dream ) reined by Daniel Wajersten.

He was off at 67.9/1 odds in winning for the second time in five 2020 appearances, and defeated Viking Brodde (5g Muscle Hill -Vasterbo My Melody- Super Arnie ) with Jorma Kontio up.

Third was From The Mine (8g From Above -Kalmans Tap Girl- Tap In ) with Magnus Djuse up.

Earlier the STK Bronze (110,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters voltstart, 12 starters) went to 1.87/1 favorite Vikens High Yield (6m Love You -Primadonna Tuna- Viking Kronos ) with Per Lennartsson up for trainer Robert Bergh.

Race time was 1.13.1kr and the winner took his fifth 2020 victory in six starts, this his fourth straight score.

Ribaude (7g Conny Nobell ) and Concrete Dee (5g Donato Hanover ) trailed the winner.

Mixed in between these events was the coldblood featured Gunnar Walbergs DubbelCupen (200,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters voltstart distance handicap, 14 starters).

7.58/1 odds Gott Klirr (5m Asajerven ) scored for teamster Mats E. Djuse and trainer Jan-Olov Persson, he of Jarvsofaks fame.

Of note, this winner is part owned by Ake Svanstedt Inc.

Thomas H. Hicks