Racing administrator wanted

The N.Z. Sires Stakes Board is an incorporated society to assist the growth and development of Harness Racing in New Zealand, administering various races/race series.

A strong interest in Harness Racing and knowledge of the Industry is fundamental to this position.

Currently the office is located within the Harness Racing New Zealand Building, 135 Lincoln Road, Addington, Christchurch and have the use of their facilities – i.e. toilets, tearoom etc..

It is estimated that in March Harness Racing New Zealand will relocate to a building in close proximity and we will have office space within that building.

We work closely with Harness Racing New Zealand who also provide some IT support and general support.

The Board also employs an Executive Secretary (Doreen Graham) who is based in Nelson and will oversee the role.

While the role is varied, your primary function will be to provide administration support and co-ordination of the various race series we administer to ensure the efficient and effective operation of the Sires Stakes racing programme and payment system.

The position offers a high degree of autonomy and requires accuracy, dedication and be able to meet deadlines. A sense of humour is often needed.

We envisage the successful applicant would be able to start early – mid January.

Hours of Work:

The hours of work are 8.45am to 5pm – with one hour for lunch – Monday to Friday but these hours also reflect that there might be a need for some race night attendance hosting sponsors when required and by mutual agreement.

The employee may also be required to perform such overtime as may be reasonably required to perform their duties. Overtime and time in lieu to be included in a contract.

Schedule Of Duties

Front Person for Christchurch Office

Collect – post mail – telephone – email – general enquires

Horse Records and Payments

Maintain system for ownership where not officially changed with HRNZ

Prepare and send out remittance advices for horse payments

Send closing date email and text reminder prior to closing dates

Enter payments into HRNZ system

Batch and prepare and bank money

Send out receipts

Prepare horse list after series payment closure i.e. C & G, Fillies, Trotters

Stallion Nomination

Send out stallion nomination forms

Bank payments

Prepare and send out invoices for second stallion payment

Prepare list of nominated stallions for advertising

Advertising

Prepare and arrange the printing of series conditions and flyers for horse and stallion payments. Prepare and arrange advertising of forth coming payment dates Prepare race date poster and circulate Maintain the Board’s Facebook page

Racing

Prepare programme conditions for each race/series. Submit to HRNZ for approval and then circulate to club secretaries. Monitor nominations for each race for eligibility as entered by the clubs Advise trainer if ineligible. Field Selection – Draft selection list based on nominations This may entail working a public holiday (normally Boxing Day) Liaise with Exec. Sec, Handicapper and Club racing secretary where needed Prepare and send race stake schedule for each race to club secretary Prepare and send letter/email to trainers and owners for Finals with info regarding nomination, ranking order etc. Prepare club payment advice after each race Advise club of final nominator awards along with winners’ bank account details along with advice to the award winners.

Sponsorship

Take ownership of the sponsorship portfolio

Prepare sponsorship proposals and present to sponsors.

Send a “thank-you” letter to sponsors along with invoice for sponsorship

as per each contract.

Liaise with clubs on race night hostings available to Board and sponsors

Order trophies and keep record with stock list numbers

Order rugs and arrange for delivery of rugs and trophies to each race venue.

Arrange for sponsors saddlecloths to be at venues when required.

Liaise with sponsors re their representative for each race

Liaise with club re putting up sponsors’ banners and signage

Attend races where required - by mutual agreement.

Board

Take the role of the Board’s Secretary

There will be from time to time the need to have your own vehicle for mail collection, banking , visiting Addington Raceway etc - a mileage allowance will be paid.

Inwards and Outwards Correspondence

Meetings – normally 2 per year but others may be required

Auckland - March

Christchurch – November (Cup Week)

Arrange meeting venues Prepare and circulate notice of meetings and notices of AGM to Society Members. Attend and take Minutes of meetings. Circulate Minutes of meetings Prepare and circulate press releases as and when required in conjunction with the Executive Secretary Where required to, action in the appropriate manner, any decisions made by the Board.

Doreen Graham

Executive Secretary

doreen@nzsiresstakes.co.nz

Ph 03 544 8820

021 2857 199