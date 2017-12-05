Day At The Track

Racing administrator wanted

04:11 PM 05 Dec 2017 NZDT
New Zealand Sires Stakes Board, harness racing
New Zealand Sires Stakes Board

The N.Z. Sires Stakes Board is an incorporated society to assist the growth and development of Harness Racing in New Zealand, administering various races/race series.

A strong interest in Harness Racing and knowledge of the Industry is fundamental to this position.

Currently the office is located within the Harness Racing New Zealand Building, 135 Lincoln Road, Addington, Christchurch and have the use of their facilities – i.e. toilets, tearoom etc..     

It is estimated that in March Harness Racing New Zealand will relocate to a building in close proximity and we will have office space within that building.

We work closely with Harness Racing New Zealand who also provide some IT support and general  support.

The Board also employs an Executive Secretary (Doreen Graham) who is based in Nelson and will oversee the role.

While the role is varied, your primary function will be to provide administration support and co-ordination of the various race series we administer to ensure the efficient and effective operation of the Sires Stakes racing programme and payment system.

The position offers a high degree of autonomy and requires accuracy, dedication and be able to meet deadlines.   A sense of humour is often needed.

We envisage the successful applicant would be able to start early – mid January.

Hours of Work:

The hours of work are 8.45am to 5pm – with one hour for lunch – Monday to Friday but these hours also reflect that there might be a need for some race night attendance hosting sponsors when required and by mutual agreement.

The employee may also be required to perform such overtime as may be reasonably required to perform their duties.    Overtime and time in lieu to be included in a contract.

Schedule Of Duties

 

Front Person for Christchurch Office

                Collect – post mail – telephone – email – general enquires

 

Horse Records and Payments

                Maintain system for ownership where not officially changed with HRNZ

                Prepare and send out remittance advices for horse payments

                Send closing date email and text reminder prior to closing dates

                Enter payments into HRNZ system

                Batch and prepare and bank money

                Send out receipts

                Prepare horse list after series payment closure i.e. C & G, Fillies, Trotters

 

Stallion Nomination

                Send out stallion nomination forms

                Bank payments

                Prepare and send out invoices for second stallion payment

                Prepare list of nominated stallions for advertising

 

Advertising

Prepare and arrange the printing of series conditions and flyers for horse and stallion payments.

Prepare and arrange advertising of forth coming payment dates

Prepare race date poster and circulate

Maintain the Board’s Facebook page

 

Racing

Prepare programme conditions for each race/series.

Submit to HRNZ for approval and then circulate to club secretaries.

Monitor nominations for each race for eligibility as entered by the clubs

Advise trainer if ineligible.

Field Selection – Draft selection list based on nominations

This may entail working a public holiday (normally Boxing Day)

Liaise with Exec. Sec, Handicapper and Club racing secretary where needed

Prepare and send race stake schedule for each race to club secretary

Prepare and send letter/email to trainers and owners for Finals with info regarding

nomination, ranking order etc.

Prepare club payment advice after each race

Advise club of final nominator awards along with winners’ bank account details along with

advice to the award winners.

Sponsorship

                Take ownership of the sponsorship portfolio

                Prepare sponsorship proposals and present to sponsors.

                Send a “thank-you” letter to sponsors along with invoice for sponsorship

                as per each contract. 

                Liaise with clubs on race night hostings available to Board and sponsors

                Order trophies and keep record with stock list numbers

                Order rugs and arrange for delivery of rugs and trophies to each race venue.

                Arrange for sponsors saddlecloths to be at venues when required.

                Liaise with sponsors re their representative for each race

                Liaise with club re putting up sponsors’ banners and signage

                Attend races where required - by mutual agreement.

 

Board

              Take the role of the Board’s Secretary

There will be from time to time the need to have your own vehicle for mail collection, banking , visiting Addington Raceway  etc - a mileage allowance will be paid.

              Inwards and Outwards Correspondence

              Meetings – normally 2 per year but others may be required

Auckland  - March           

Christchurch – November (Cup Week)

Arrange meeting venues

Prepare and circulate notice of meetings and notices of AGM to Society Members.

Attend and take Minutes of meetings.

Circulate Minutes of meetings

Prepare and circulate press releases as and when required in conjunction with the Executive Secretary

Where required to, action in the appropriate manner, any decisions made by the Board.

 

Doreen Graham

Executive Secretary

doreen@nzsiresstakes.co.nz

Ph 03 544 8820

021 2857 199

