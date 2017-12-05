Racing administrator wanted

The N.Z. Sires Stakes Board is an incorporated society to assist the growth and development of Harness Racing in New Zealand, administering various races/race series.
A strong interest in Harness Racing and knowledge of the Industry is fundamental to this position.
Currently the office is located within the Harness Racing New Zealand Building, 135 Lincoln Road, Addington, Christchurch and have the use of their facilities – i.e. toilets, tearoom etc..
It is estimated that in March Harness Racing New Zealand will relocate to a building in close proximity and we will have office space within that building.
We work closely with Harness Racing New Zealand who also provide some IT support and general support.
The Board also employs an Executive Secretary (Doreen Graham) who is based in Nelson and will oversee the role.
While the role is varied, your primary function will be to provide administration support and co-ordination of the various race series we administer to ensure the efficient and effective operation of the Sires Stakes racing programme and payment system.
The position offers a high degree of autonomy and requires accuracy, dedication and be able to meet deadlines. A sense of humour is often needed.
We envisage the successful applicant would be able to start early – mid January.
Hours of Work:
The hours of work are 8.45am to 5pm – with one hour for lunch – Monday to Friday but these hours also reflect that there might be a need for some race night attendance hosting sponsors when required and by mutual agreement.
The employee may also be required to perform such overtime as may be reasonably required to perform their duties. Overtime and time in lieu to be included in a contract.
Schedule Of Duties
Front Person for Christchurch Office
Collect – post mail – telephone – email – general enquires
Horse Records and Payments
Maintain system for ownership where not officially changed with HRNZ
Prepare and send out remittance advices for horse payments
Send closing date email and text reminder prior to closing dates
Enter payments into HRNZ system
Batch and prepare and bank money
Send out receipts
Prepare horse list after series payment closure i.e. C & G, Fillies, Trotters
Stallion Nomination
Send out stallion nomination forms
Bank payments
Prepare and send out invoices for second stallion payment
Prepare list of nominated stallions for advertising
Advertising
Prepare and arrange the printing of series conditions and flyers for horse and stallion payments.
Prepare and arrange advertising of forth coming payment dates
Prepare race date poster and circulate
Maintain the Board’s Facebook page
Racing
Prepare programme conditions for each race/series.
Submit to HRNZ for approval and then circulate to club secretaries.
Monitor nominations for each race for eligibility as entered by the clubs
Advise trainer if ineligible.
Field Selection – Draft selection list based on nominations
This may entail working a public holiday (normally Boxing Day)
Liaise with Exec. Sec, Handicapper and Club racing secretary where needed
Prepare and send race stake schedule for each race to club secretary
Prepare and send letter/email to trainers and owners for Finals with info regarding
nomination, ranking order etc.
Prepare club payment advice after each race
Advise club of final nominator awards along with winners’ bank account details along with
advice to the award winners.
Sponsorship
Take ownership of the sponsorship portfolio
Prepare sponsorship proposals and present to sponsors.
Send a “thank-you” letter to sponsors along with invoice for sponsorship
as per each contract.
Liaise with clubs on race night hostings available to Board and sponsors
Order trophies and keep record with stock list numbers
Order rugs and arrange for delivery of rugs and trophies to each race venue.
Arrange for sponsors saddlecloths to be at venues when required.
Liaise with sponsors re their representative for each race
Liaise with club re putting up sponsors’ banners and signage
Attend races where required - by mutual agreement.
Board
Take the role of the Board’s Secretary
There will be from time to time the need to have your own vehicle for mail collection, banking , visiting Addington Raceway etc - a mileage allowance will be paid.
Inwards and Outwards Correspondence
Meetings – normally 2 per year but others may be required
Auckland - March
Christchurch – November (Cup Week)
Arrange meeting venues
Prepare and circulate notice of meetings and notices of AGM to Society Members.
Attend and take Minutes of meetings.
Circulate Minutes of meetings
Prepare and circulate press releases as and when required in conjunction with the Executive Secretary
Where required to, action in the appropriate manner, any decisions made by the Board.
Doreen Graham
Executive Secretary
Ph 03 544 8820
021 2857 199