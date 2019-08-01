Day At The Track

Racing at Plainridge saved at last minute

11:28 PM 01 Aug 2019 NZST
Plainridge Park
Harness racing at Plainridge Park was saved at the last minute by Legislators
Mark Hall/USTA photo

Both horseman and employees at Plainridge Park Casino & Racing waited early into Thursday morning to find out if they should show up for work today as a legislative stalemate had put harness racing there in jeopardy for a second year in a row.

Legislators Wednesday night were burning the midnight oil trying to pass last-minute legislation to keep the Standardbred races on, which they finally approved at 12:11 a.m. this morning as they recessed for this legislative session.

A similar dispute caused Plainridge to stop racing for a few days last year before the Legislature acted.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

