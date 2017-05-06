Racing chief fought for her rights

Barbara Scott is the first woman in charge of the State's harness racing stewards panel.

Engulfed in a grubby sexual harassment scandal far from her doing, Barbara Scott stood at the crossroads of either running or fighting. But Ms Scott, who recently became WA’s first female harness racing stewards chief, needed only to look to her daughter Alana to realise she had little option.

“I wanted to be a good role model to my daughter and show her that if you believe in something, you’ve got to fight for it,” Ms Scott told The Weekend West. “That’s what gets you through life.”

Ms Scott’s story made national headlines in 2009 when she successfully brought a landmark wrongful dismissal claim against the NSW Greyhound and Harness Racing Regulatory Authority, claiming she had endured an 18-month campaign of being sexually harassed, bullied and even accused of leading on fellow steward Kevin Adams.

She said Mr Adams had not only touched her inappropriately on several occasions and harassed her for sex, but also once locked her with him in a car at the Bankstown trotting track and told her he would not let her out unless she said “Ivan Milat”.

“It was obviously a very difficult time in my life,” she said.

“It changed me forever, in some good ways and some bad ways. But I am a fierce believer in justice and things being done correctly and I’ll always stand up for my rights.

“I’ve tried to put it in the background and move on, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t still have some impact on me. It was a huge emotional and financial cost to me, but not once did I regret it.

“It’s just given me a sense of satisfaction to go on and prove to them I was capable of doing the job. I’m still here and I’m still doing what I love.”

Ms Scott’s new role is another strong statement by Racing and Wagering WA about women in key roles in a traditionally male-dominated industry after Charlotte Mills was also this year appointed as the State Government agency’s first female racing general manager.

Mrs Mills is due to give birth to her third child in June.

By Steve Butler

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian