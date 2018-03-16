Harness racing delivers fun for East End group

Misqued brought the partners in the East End Standardbreds ownership group together. Her success has carried them to highs they hope to repeat, or exceed, in the future.

John Balzer, a trainer and former U.S. Postal Service employee, heads the group of Long Island, N.Y., businessmen that make up East End Standardbreds. He is joined by his brother Tom, who owns Slo Jacks restaurant in Hampton Bays; Don Kayser, a paper goods salesman; Tom Maloney, who owns Shinnecock Hardware; and Ron Perone, a realtor.

"She started it all," Balzer said about Misqued, a 4-year-old female pacer who was a New Jersey Sire Stakes champion in 2017. "This is unbelievable to get a horse like this right off the bat. She swept the (New Jersey) Standardbred Development Fund as a 2-year-old and won the sire stakes as a 3-year-old, so it was pretty amazing."

Misqued's impact goes beyond simply winning races. Maloney was diagnosed with cancer and his involvement with the stable has buoyed him during a difficult time.

"He had no connection with racing; he just heard about it and wanted to try it," Balzer said. "He is doing well, but this has really helped him, to have this interest in harness racing, as something to look forward to."

Misqued, purchased by Balzer for $12,000 at the 2015 Standardbred Horse Sale, has won six of 34 career races and earned $128,507. Her next start is Friday (March 16) at the Meadowlands, with Corey Callahan in the sulky. The race, the ninth on the 11-race card, will be part of the winter's final "Meadowlands Harness Live" broadcast, which airs from 9-10 p.m. on SNY (SportsNet New York).

"I was looking at the catalogue and thought there could be an opportunity in New Jersey," Balzer said about buying Misqued, who is a daughter of If I Can Dream out of Lu Lu Q. "I thought she was the best one available. She was out of a good mare and looked good. She just looked like an athlete. She was sleek and moved beautifully.

"It worked out. She was very tough in those New Jersey races. She's not really a speed horse, but she can grind it out when she gets the right kind of trip."

Misqued, a half-sister to stakes-winner Voracity, later was joined in the East End Standardbreds stable by full sister Black Stilletos. Unraced at 2, Black Stilletos is being pointed toward this year's New Jersey Sire Stakes series. The group also owns 3-year-old male pacer Seems Surreal, who is a New York Sire Stakes hopeful, and 2-year-old male pacer A Major Omen, who is a half-brother to 2016 Breeders Crown champion Someomensomewhere.

"Seems Surreal has come a long way," Balzer said. "Last year he wasn't totally into it. This year he's looking good. He's a great big horse. I'm hopeful.

"A Major Omen is the best prospect I've ever had. He's doing really well."

Balzer got hooked on harness racing as a young fan going to Roosevelt and Yonkers with his father. After graduating from college, Balzer ended up at Florida's Pompano Park and worked as a groom before driving and training for several years. He put harness racing on the backburner while working for the post office, but returned as he neared retirement.

"As I was getting toward the end of my career there, I started dabbling with the horses again," Balzer said. "It's a pretty small operation, but that's what we're doing now."

Balzer trained Misqued prior to this year, but turned her over to New Jersey-based Jeff Weiner so he could focus on the stable's younger horses.

"To race at Freehold or the Meadowlands is almost like an all-day affair with the traffic and everything," Balzer said. "I'm 67, so doing the overnight horses isn't that much fun anymore. I like to concentrate on the 2- and 3-year-olds. This is what I want to do. I enjoy working with them. It's a challenge, but it's fun. They're so inspiring to work with; it's just amazing how they come along."

Ken Weingartner

Media Relations Manager