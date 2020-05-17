Day At The Track

Racing in New York state to reopen June 1

07:24 AM 17 May 2020 NZST
Andrew Cuomo
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that horse racing can start

NEW YORK -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that harness racing across the state will be allowed to reopen as of June 1 without fans.

As the state moves forward with their phased reopening, Cuomo said they are also looking to open economic activities without crowds or gatherings.

"If you can have economic activity without a crowd, that's great," he said. "We can do that in this state horse racing tracks and we're going to do that."

Cuomo said there will be be guidelines for the actual participants.

The horse racing venues that will be opening up are as follows:

- Aqueduct Racetrack
- Batavia Downs
- Belmont Park
- Buffalo Raceway
- Finger Lakes Racetrack
- Monticello Raceway
- Saratoga Race Course
- Saratoga Raceway

- Tioga Downs

- Vernon Downs
- Yonkers Raceway

Cuomo added the reopening of the Watkins Glen International racetrack, which will be able to open on June 1 without fans.

When asked about baseball, the governor said there is a large number of maintenance staff and support staff that has to be accounted for. He questioned about social distancing measures.
 

