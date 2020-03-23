Racing in limbo as states shutdown

The question of whether racing will be forced to shut down in the coming days is set to become clearer following a meeting of the National Cabinet on Sunday Night.



Racing's ability to proceed appeared to be diminished on Sunday after states flagged tougher measures to be implemented early this week to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian have announced their intention to implement a shutdown of all non-essential activity across their respective states over the next 48 hours.



"This is not something that we do lightly, but it’s clear that if we don’t take this step, more Victorians will contract coronavirus, our hospitals will be overwhelmed and more Victorians will die," Mr Andrews said in a statement.



"Victorians will still be able to go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy and other essential stores, like petrol stations and convenience stores. Freight, logisitics and home delivery are also considered essential and will remain open."



"I will also inform National Cabinet that school holidays will be brought forward in Victoria, starting on Tuesday 24 March."

Dan Andrews ✔ @DanielAndrewsMP Statement on Victoria's response to Coronavirus: In a statement on Sunday night, Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson said meetings were scheduled on Monday to clarify what the latest government measures mean for racing.



“We note the comments today by the Prime Minister and Premier of Victoria regarding the strengthening of measures to contain the COVID-19 virus and that the National Cabinet is now meeting this evening to further discuss these measures," Mr Thompson said.



“We also note there is uncertainty amongst our industry as to what this means for the continuation of racing and training within Victoria and that a wide range of stakeholders are seeking answers on this front.



“As it stands, we have a range of meetings planned tomorrow morning to best understand the Federal and State Government directives following the National Cabinet meeting and to consider the appropriate advice from health authorities and our medical experts.



“Once we are armed with all of the appropriate information and have had time to discuss it with the relevant authorities, we will then be in a position to consider it with all of our stakeholder representative groups.



“It is our intention to provide a comprehensive update when we have greater clarity on the immediate requirements and necessary actions of our industry. Given the unprecedented and evolving nature of this situation, we are not in a position at present to confirm an exact time as to when that update will be provided.



“We note that the National Cabinet is meeting this evening to further discuss domestic measures in the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus,” the statement read.



“We’ll be seeking further guidance from Government and our medical experts following tonight’s meeting as to what any new measures, including recommendations around domestic travel, mean for Victorian racing and our stakeholders.”



Along with the decision by the Victorian and New South Wales governments to enforce a shutdown of non-essential services, South Australia and Western Australia have announced border closures, while the Federal Government advised all non-essential travel should be cancelled.



The AFL announced on Sunday afternoon the postponement of their season for at least two months following just one round of matches, while the remainder of the AFLW season was cancelled.



Despite the AFL postponing their season, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys, who is also chief executive of Racing NSW, said the NRL was set to continue unless they forced to cease, given teams don't have to travel to SA and WA.



“I honestly don’t know (if this could change),” V’landys told The Daily Telegraph, “it is moving so fast.



“We have said from day one that we will act in accordance with the medical health officers and the biosecurity experts.



“If the health authorities allow it we will be still playing. Unless the chief medical officers say otherwise.”



Meanwhile, Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumesny issued a brief statement to stakeholders and participants.



"HRNSW will comply with all Government requirements in these challenging times, however it will continue to represent the best interests of the Industry," he said.



"As the situation is better known you will be advised accordingly."

By Nick Hluchaniuk

Reprinted with permission of The Punters.com.au site