Racing is back at Mohawk Park

MILTON, June 5, 2020 - A spectator-free Woodbine Mohawk Park played host to its first card of live harness racing in 78-days on Friday evening.

Saskatoon, a four-year-old pacing mare, was the first horse to visit the winner's circle since March 19, scoring a mild 7-1 upset in the evening's first-race for driver Doug McNair and trainer Carmen Auciello.

The evening's action consisted of 10 races, with the $32,000 Mares Preferred Pace headlining the card.

Last year's Ontario Sires Stakes Super Final champion Boadicea came through in her four-year-old debut with a stunning 1:50 victory in the feature race. Sylvain Filion guided the Bill Budd trainee to front-stepping victory, which included a powerful :26.2 final-quarter.

Early-season standout So Much More rallied to grab second, while Sunny Dee was third in her 2020 debut.

Boadicea won eight of 14 starts and made $417,652 last season for owners C E Lawrence Stable Inc. and G A Lawrence Stable Inc. Her 2020 debut victory gives her 12 for her career. She paid $9 to win.

Friday's card also saw another former OSS star secure a milestone victory.

Five-year-old pacing mare Kendall Seelster went coast-to-coast in 1:51.4 to win the evening's $26,000 seventh-race. The victory pushed her over $1 million in career earnings for owners 1187422 Ontario Inc.

Kendall Seelster is trained by Rod Boyd and was driven to her 25th career victory by Robert Shepherd. She paid $4.70 to win.

Driver Sylvain Filion led the way among reinsmen with three wins on the card. Trainer Bob McIntosh led all conditioners with a pair of wins from three-year-old pacing fillies Perfect Storm ($3.80) and Sex Appeal ($6.70).

Live racing continues Saturday night with a Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout the marquee event. The Jackpot Hi-5 carryover is $236,338.67 heading into the mandatory payout, which will be held on the evening's final race (Race 10). Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Woodbine Entertainment has implemented a list of strict physical distancing protocols at Mohawk Park and Woodbine Racetrack in order for live racing to resume. The protocols in place allow for all racing participants, officials and employees to perform their duties in a safe environment.