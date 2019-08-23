Racing resumes at H3R Friday after record Prix d'Ete

Trois-Rivieres, QC - After a record-breaking Prix d'Ete weekend at the Hippodrome 3R, live harness racing resumes Friday evening with the final preliminary round of the Future Stars Series for two-year-old trotters.

Last Sunday, race fans at H3R were witness to the all-age track record being rewritten by This Is The Plan and driver Daniel Dube in the $200,000C Prix d'Ete for four-year-old pacers.

Stopping the teletimer in 1:49.1, This Is The Plan shattered the prior track record of 1:50.3 that was co-held by Sunfire Blue Chip (2014) and All Bets Off (2015). The time was also the fastest clocking ever on a half mile track in Canada and was just one tick off of the world record.

Also, last Sunday, the track record for three-year-old pacers was tied by Ashleysbest and driver Pascal Berube in 1:52.4, equaling the mark first set by Duc D'Orleans in 2013.

Friday's card features three division of the Future Stars Series as the young trotter vie for important points to make the $55,000C final on Sunday, September 8.

The third race first division for colts features a great match-up between Babidibou (post 4) and Major Bay (post 1). Last week Babidibou crushed the field with a wire-wire 2:02.4 triumph by 12 and one-quarter lengths.

It was the first ever win for the son of Royalty For Life, who will be driven again by Stephane Gendron.

Major Bay was also a winner last week, also wiring the field in 2:04.1 by one length for driver Jocelyn Gendron. This son of Amigo Hall has won three of his four lifetime starts.

The second colt division is the fifth race where Kenogami Coco (post 1) is the overwhelming 4/5 race favorite. Stephane Brosseau will drive the gelded son of Wheeling N Dealin, who was second last week to Major Bay.

The fillies do battle in the seventh race with nine starters going for $10,000C. The big favorite is Emotions Durables from post one for driver Tyler Jones.

Also sired by Wheeling N Dealin, Emotions Durables is on a three-race winning streak, scoring in identical time of 2:04.2 the last two starts.

First race post time on Friday is 7:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.