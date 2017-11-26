Racing siblings are strides ahead

Siblings Christian and Casey Truran make winning look easy. The harness racing drivers have racked up an astonishing 31 victories between them just five weeks into the Bermuda season and, on present form, are showing no signs of slowing down.

Christian, 17, cites teamwork, dedication and commitment as the reason for the pair’s blistering start to the campaign.

“Our circle of friends, coaches and trainers work together and help each other out,” Christian said.

“If one of us was off the island attending a function or has a school commitment then someone else will step in and continue the training of the ponies so that their training schedule doesn’t get interrupted.”

It has also helped having seasoned drivers such as Nick DeCosta and Colin Mello in their corner.

“We are very fortunate to have Nick DeCosta from Inwood Stables and Colin Mello from Tanglewood Stables training and coaching us,” Casey, 15, said. “Michael DeCosta is always there encouraging us, guiding us and sharing his knowledge with us to make us better drivers.”

The Truran siblings, who both attend Saltus Grammar School, are among a group of promising drivers making steady strides in the sport.

“When it comes to our fellow junior drivers, Kayla Caldwell, Lucas Bridges, Candyce Martins and Christian Roque, we all work together and help each other out on the track when racing and when we are training,” Casey said. “We all do this sport together, which we both really enjoy.”

Christian races out of Tanglewood Stables while his brother competes for both See Horse Stables and Inwood Stables.

“Even though Casey and I are racing from different stables this year, each of our support groups come together and we all work together really well,” Christian said. Casey added: “When we aren’t in the same race, we encourage and support each other and when we are in the same race we are competitors.”

Casey has achieved 18 victories this season, ten alone with See Horse Stables’ racing pony Inwood’s Generation, while the bulk of Christian’s 13 triumphs have come with Itsallaboutme.

The brothers’ goals for the season are to achieve personal best times for each of the three ponies they race.

There is added incentive for Christian who also hopes to, at least, grab a share of the mare track record (1min 3.2sec) held by Whited Family’s IC’s Overextended.

“The Driving Horse and Pony Club committee has dedicated many hours to improving the condition of the track and they have organised several social events, which have created a fun and competitive atmosphere,” Christian said.

“There are many good drivers and ponies racing this season, and hopefully we will continue to do well.”

by Colin Thompson

Reprinted with permission of The Royal Gazette