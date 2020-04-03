Day At The Track

Racing to cease in Tasmania

11:52 AM 03 Apr 2020 NZDT
These are difficult times for all Tasmanians, and today our Government made the tough decision to cease all racing in the State from this point forward.

I can assure you, this decision was not taken lightly as Tasmania’s racing industry supports thousands of jobs in rural and regional communities, injecting around $103 million a year into the State’s economy.

I acknowledge this will come as a heavy blow to the 5,000 participants across the three racing codes, many of whom are reliant on the industry for their primary incomes.

However, the health and safety of all Tasmanians must come first, and the public health advice I have received indicates today’s decision is a necessary one.

The Premier and I have spoken with Tasracing about this decision and a support package will be announced in the coming days that will assist industry participants and maintain the welfare of our racing animals.

Many industry participants will also be eligible for the assistance packages for businesses and individuals already announced by the Tasmanian and Australian Governments over recent weeks.

Although race meets will be cancelled for at least the next four weeks, it is vital that the welfare of racing animals is maintained. That’s why those industry participants who are essential in ensuring that welfare will be able to continue their important work. This includes veterinarians, farriers and those who feed the racing animals and keep them fit and healthy.

Details on the specific support that Tasracing will receive will be announced in the coming days.

 

Jane Howlett, Minister for Racing

